Video: Atiku Abubakar attends BBNaija star Cross Okonkwo’s wedding in Abuja

The nation’s capital was abuzz on Saturday as former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ikechukwu “Cross” Okonkwo, and his partner, Chinonso Onyebuchi, celebrated their union with a stunning white wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Among the high-profile guests was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who made a grand appearance to support the couple.

Atiku Abubakar at cross wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/oTzrIVG1pG — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 25, 2026

Atiku, who shares a close relationship with the reality star, took to social media platform X to celebrate the milestone, referring to Cross as his “godson” and reflecting on the significance of the day.

“Yesterday, upon my arrival from Ibadan after the National Opposition Summit, I proceeded directly to the wedding of my godson, Cross Okonkwo @crossdabossike, and Chinonso Okonkwo, here in Abuja. The occasion provided yet another opportunity to reflect the strong bond between our families. I wish the couple a very happy and fulfilling married life,” he wrote.

The event also served as a massive reunion for the BBNaija fraternity.

A long list of former housemates turned up in style to cheer on the couple, including Neo Akpofure, Saga, Maria Benjamin, Liquorose, Erica Nlewedim, Sheggz, Mercy Eke, and Ilebaye Odinaya, among many others.

This lavish white wedding in Abuja marks the final chapter in the couple’s multi-stage journey to marriage.

Following their engagement last year, the duo held a traditional ceremony in January, followed by a civil wedding at the Ikoyi registry in February.

Cross, who first rose to fame during the 2021 “Shine Ya Eye” season of Big Brother Naija, has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

He later solidified his status as a fan favorite by returning for the “All Stars” edition in 2023, where he emerged as the fifth runner-up.