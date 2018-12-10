Breaking News
Translate

Messi eager to increase goals against English teams

On 9:14 pmIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

If Lionel Messi  makes the team in Barcelona’s clash against Tottenham in the Champions League, he would be looking forward to increase his goals tally against English.

Messi  has scored 106 goals in the UEFA Champions League and a massive 22 of those have been scored against English teams.
Nigeria vs Argentina
Messi

He’s far and away the player who has dished out the most damage to Premiership clubs over the year. Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list, ten behind with 12 goals.

Messi v the Premiership

Arsenal: 6 games – 9 goals

Manchester City: 6 games – 6 goals

Chelsea: 10 games – 3 goals

Manchester United: 4 games – 2 goals

Tottenham: 1 game – 2 goals

Liverpool: 2 games – 0 goals


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.