Messi eager to increase goals against English teams

If Lionel Messi makes the team in Barcelona’s clash against Tottenham in the Champions League, he would be looking forward to increase his goals tally against English.

Messi has scored 106 goals in the UEFA Champions League and a massive 22 of those have been scored against English teams.

He’s far and away the player who has dished out the most damage to Premiership clubs over the year. Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list, ten behind with 12 goals.

Messi v the Premiership

Arsenal: 6 games – 9 goals

Manchester City: 6 games – 6 goals

Chelsea: 10 games – 3 goals

Manchester United: 4 games – 2 goals

Tottenham: 1 game – 2 goals

Liverpool: 2 games – 0 goals