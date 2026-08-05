African footballers continue to command huge salaries at some of the world’s biggest clubs, with stars in Europe and the Saudi Pro League featuring prominently among the continent’s highest earners.

From established names such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to younger stars including Achraf Hakimi and Omar Marmoush, the list highlights the financial value attached to Africa’s leading football talents.

Here are the 10 highest-paid African footballers in 2026, based on their reported weekly wages.

10. Inaki Williams – Ghana

Weekly wage: £180,707 | Club: Athletic Bilbao | Nationality: Ghana

Inaki Williams has become one of the defining figures at Athletic Bilbao, combining consistency and longevity with his importance to the Spanish club’s unique football identity.

The Ghana international reportedly earns £180,707 per week, a substantial salary for a club operating outside Spain’s traditional financial giants.

Williams has been remarkably durable throughout his career and established himself as a dependable attacking option for Bilbao. While his younger brother Nico Williams has attracted considerable international attention, Inaki has remained a senior figure and leader at the club.

His current contract reportedly runs until 2028, raising the possibility that he could spend the majority of his professional career at Athletic Bilbao.

9. Edouard Mendy – Senegal

Weekly wage: £200,044 | Club: Al-Ahli | Nationality: Senegal

Edouard Mendy’s journey to the top of football was anything but straightforward. The Senegalese goalkeeper went from struggling to secure a club to becoming a Champions League winner with Chelsea.

Mendy moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 to join Al-Ahli, where he reportedly earns £200,044 per week.

The goalkeeper has continued to demonstrate his experience in the Saudi Pro League, providing Al-Ahli with a dependable presence between the posts.

His career has taken him from the lower levels of European football to the summit of the game, making his current status as one of Africa’s highest-paid goalkeepers particularly notable.

8. Achraf Hakimi – Morocco

Weekly wage: £227,383 | Club: Paris Saint-Germain | Nationality: Morocco

Achraf Hakimi has established himself as one of the world’s leading attacking full-backs and has already represented some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Moroccan star has played for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, building an impressive career before turning 30.

At PSG, Hakimi reportedly earns £227,383 per week and remains an important attacking outlet from the right side of the pitch.

His pace, movement and ability to contribute goals and assists have made him an important part of PSG’s squad. He is also a key figure in Morocco’s golden generation after helping the country reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

7. Franck Kessie – Ivory Coast

Weekly wage: £233,385 | Club: Al-Ahli | Nationality: Ivory Coast

Franck Kessie is one of the most physically imposing midfielders on the list.

The Ivory Coast international made his name at AC Milan, where he played an important part in the club’s Serie A title-winning campaign, before moving to Barcelona.

Kessie later joined Al-Ahli, where he reportedly earns £233,385 per week.

Known for his strength, ball-winning ability and capacity to contribute goals from midfield, Kessie has become an important player in Saudi Arabia.

His combination of defensive work and attacking contributions has made him a valuable asset for Al-Ahli.

6. Omar Marmoush – Egypt

Weekly wage: £295,000 | Club: Manchester City | Nationality: Egypt

Omar Marmoush has quickly emerged as one of the most prominent Egyptian players in European football.

After impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt, Marmoush joined Manchester City in January 2025, with the move reflecting his growing reputation as a versatile and dangerous forward.

The Egyptian reportedly earns £295,000 per week at the Premier League club.

At City, Marmoush offers pace, movement and an additional attacking threat alongside the club’s established forwards. His ability to operate in different attacking positions has also added another dimension to Pep Guardiola’s options.

His rise has further strengthened Egypt’s representation among the elite earners in world football.

5. Victor Osimhen – Nigeria

Weekly wage: £312,569 | Club: Galatasaray | Nationality: Nigeria

Victor Osimhen is one of Africa’s most prolific strikers and has become a major figure at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward’s reputation soared after he helped Napoli win the Serie A title, attracting interest from several major European clubs.

Osimhen ultimately continued his career with Galatasaray, where he reportedly earns £312,569 per week.

The striker has quickly become a major fan favourite in Istanbul, combining his pace, strength and finishing ability to lead the club’s attack.

His reported contract runs until 2029, making him one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football.

4. Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Weekly wage: £400,000 | Club: Liverpool | Nationality: Egypt

Mohamed Salah remains one of the biggest African stars in world football and one of Liverpool’s most important players.

After years of speculation about a possible move away from Anfield, Salah agreed to a new contract in 2025 reportedly worth £400,000 per week.

The Egyptian has been a key part of Liverpool’s success since joining the club, producing consistently high numbers of goals and assists while winning major domestic and European honours.

His new deal reportedly makes him the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history.

Despite being well into his career, Salah has continued to perform at an elite level and remains one of the most influential African footballers in the world.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal

Weekly wage: £578,461 | Club: Al-Hilal | Nationality: Senegal

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is the third-highest earner on the list, with a reported weekly wage of £578,461 at Al-Hilal.

The experienced defender moved to Saudi Arabia after spells at Napoli and Chelsea, bringing with him a reputation built over years as one of Europe’s leading centre-backs.

At Al-Hilal, Koulibaly has continued to provide experience and defensive strength.

His enormous salary reflects the financial power of the Saudi Pro League, which has attracted several established African stars with lucrative contracts.

2. Sadio Mane – Senegal

Weekly wage: £666,814 | Club: Al-Nassr | Nationality: Senegal

Sadio Mane is one of the most decorated African footballers of his generation and remains among the continent’s highest earners.

The Senegalese forward joined Al-Nassr after his spell at Bayern Munich, becoming part of a star-studded squad alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mane reportedly earns £666,814 per week at the Saudi club.

Before moving to Saudi Arabia, Mane enjoyed an outstanding career at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League among other major trophies.

He has also remained an influential figure for Senegal and is widely regarded as one of the country’s greatest footballers.

1. Riyad Mahrez – Algeria

Weekly wage: £870,192 | Club: Al-Ahli | Nationality: Algeria

Riyad Mahrez tops the ranking as the highest-paid African footballer in 2026, with a reported weekly wage of £870,192 at Al-Ahli.

The Algerian winger’s career has taken him from the lower divisions of French football to the highest levels of the Premier League.

Mahrez became a household name during Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League title-winning campaign before moving to Manchester City, where he won multiple major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.

His move to Al-Ahli placed him among the biggest earners in world football. At the Saudi club, Mahrez continues to showcase the technical ability, creativity and left-footed quality that have defined his career.

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