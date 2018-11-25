Kidnapped Plateau Monarch Released

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The kidnapped Second Class Chief in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Long Dorok, HRH David Dongbam, has been released.

The monarch was kidnapped on Monday in his residence, and the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev, who confirmed his release, said that it was secured “unconditionally”.

Tyopev said, “HRH Engr. David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of the Dorok Kingdom of Shendam Local Government Area has been released unconditionally by his kidnappers.

Police nab 3 robbery suspects in Lagos

“The Paramount Ruler regained his freedom today being Saturday 24/11/2018 at about 0010hrs.

“He has since been examined by some medical doctors and given a clean bill of health (he is in perfect health condition).

“His unconditional release became necessary when his kidnappers noticed that our men (Police Personnel) were closing in on them and the only option left for them was to release their victim.

Man chops off another man’s wrist over girl-friend in Yola

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to thank the good people of Plateau State for their patience and to single out the Dorok Kingdom for their understanding and confidence in the Police by allowing us carry out our Search and Rescue Operation without interference,” the statement concluded