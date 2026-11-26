By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has dismantled four illegal refining sites and uncovered approximately 112,525 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in separate operations in Rivers State.

The Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this on Thursday, saying the operations exposed repeated attempts by oil thieves to reactivate previously dismantled illegal refining sites.

He said the operations were conducted on November 25, 2026, by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny in Ogbogolo Community, Ahoada West Local Government Area, and George Pepple Community, Bonny Local Government Area.

According to him, personnel of NNS Soroh discovered two illegal refining sites at Ogbogolo, containing approximately 15,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 525 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO.

The sites also contained three cooking drum ovens, two dugout pits and other equipment used for illegal refining activities.

In a separate operation at George Pepple Community, Folorunsho said personnel of FOB Bonny discovered two illegal refining sites comprising 13 dugout pits.

He said seven of the pits contained approximately 97,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, while four contained water and two were freshly excavated.

Folorunsho said all identified facilities and recovered petroleum products were handled in accordance with established procedures.

He noted that the operations exposed continued attempts by oil thieves to relocate and reactivate illegal refining activities following previous military operations.

“By targeting the facilities used for processing and storing stolen petroleum products, the Nigerian Navy is constraining the operational capacity of criminal operators and disrupting activities that undermine the country’s oil and gas industry,” he said.

The Navy spokesman reiterated the service’s commitment to sustaining operations against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and related criminal activities, particularly to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure.

He added that the operations were aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s energy resources and national economic interests.