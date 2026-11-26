Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s decision not to negotiate with bandits terrorising the state, insisting that efforts would instead focus on reclaiming ungoverned areas and restoring security.

Lawal stated this on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of the Zamfara Forest Guards held at Government Secondary School, Gada Biyu, Gusau.

More than 1,000 forest guards graduated after undergoing training in weapons handling, physical fitness, combat readiness, civil-military relations, security cooperation, community engagement and the rule of law.

The armed forest guard initiative was launched by President Bola Tinubu on May 24, 2025, to train residents to secure forests and other ungoverned areas across the country.

At the ceremony, Lawal expressed appreciation to Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for the Federal Government’s support for the initiative.

He also commended security agencies, the training coordinator and instructors for their roles in preparing the guards for service.

Addressing the graduates and their families, the governor said Zamfara needed to reclaim its vast ungoverned areas, which he said had become hideouts for bandits and other criminal groups.

“We must urgently reclaim Zamfara’s vast ungoverned areas, which have become safe havens for bandits, criminals and terrorists.

“This will require sustained cooperation between federal and state authorities, a reliable security presence and the restoration of public services.

“Our goal is to ensure displaced families can return safely, and communities can farm, trade and rebuild their livelihoods,” he said.

The governor said his administration had invested substantially in security agencies over the past three years through the provision of operational equipment, vehicles, surveillance technology and logistical support.

He listed the equipment provided to security agencies as more than 30 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 200 operational pick-up vehicles, 20 Toyota Buffalo vehicles and over 1,000 specialised motorcycles.

He added that additional vehicles and motorcycles had also been supplied to the Homegrown Community Protection Guards.

On surveillance, Lawal said the state had acquired drones, including an 80-metre endurance model capable of covering up to 50 kilometres and operating continuously for eight hours.

According to him, the equipment would improve reconnaissance, situational awareness and coordination in difficult terrain.

Reaffirming his administration’s position on negotiations with armed groups, the governor said: “I want to make it clear again, we are still firm in our decision never to negotiate with the criminals.”