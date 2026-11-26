Deportivo La Coruña striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang escaped unhurt after his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle while he was driving to the club’s training ground on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 9:23am on the AP-9 motorway in the Piadela area, near the junction with the A6, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Both vehicles sustained damage, but nobody involved in the accident was injured.

Aubameyang continued his journey to Deportivo’s Abegondo training base after the collision and joined his teammates for the scheduled group session.

The Gabon international later played down the incident, describing it as a minor scare and expressing relief that everyone involved was safe.

“It was just a little scare. These things happen in life. The most important thing is that the other person involved in the accident is fine, and so am I,” he said.

The incident comes as Deportivo prepare to host Barcelona at the Riazor Stadium next Sunday, a fixture that will see Aubameyang face his former club.

The striker had recently returned to action after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for a period. He resumed playing at the beginning of November, gradually increasing his involvement in the team.

He also experienced ankle discomfort during training last week and underwent medical examinations before recovering sufficiently to travel with the squad for their match against Alavés in Vitoria.

Aubameyang had made an impressive start to the season, scoring five goals in his first five official appearances before the knee injury interrupted his run.

His availability will be important to Deportivo as they prepare for the Barcelona encounter, with the club relying on his experience and attacking contribution.