David Umahi and Francis Nwifuru

…Umahi targets 1.3m votes, warns against hate speech

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; and former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Chief Franklin Ogbuewu, have mobilised support for President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They declared their support on Thursday during the APC’s state campaign flag-off in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Addressing supporters at the event, Nwifuru described the APC as a comprehensive political party with candidates for all elective positions in the state and urged residents to vote for Tinubu and other party candidates.

The governor commended Tinubu for what he described as massive infrastructure development in Afikpo and urged residents to reciprocate the President’s efforts through their votes in 2027.

“We are campaigning for all our candidates, beginning with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On January 16, 2027, you will be voting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What you will see on the ballot is the symbol of our great party, the broom. That broom represents the unity that has brought us together and sustained the peace we enjoy.

“When you thumbprint on the broom, you have voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On the same day, you will also vote for our senatorial candidate, Professor Anthony Okorie, a distinguished scholar and accomplished academic.

“You will equally vote for our own brother, a very calm, resilient, committed and unassuming person, Elumakama Joseph, who is our House of Representatives candidate,” he said.

Nwifuru appealed to political leaders and residents of Afikpo to support all APC candidates, arguing that his ability to represent the state effectively would be strengthened by Tinubu’s re-election.

“I am not asking you to vote for me alone. I want you to understand that voting for me without voting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not serve our collective interest.

“If you vote for me without supporting President Tinubu, I will not have the necessary political leverage to represent you effectively before him,” he said.

The governor further urged residents not to take the Federal Government’s projects in the state for granted, claiming that no previous administration since independence had initiated and commissioned infrastructure projects in Ebonyi on the scale of the Tinubu administration.

In his remarks, former SGF Anyim urged residents to demonstrate their support for Nwifuru by voting for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

He also called on eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the elections.

“Everybody should get ready. Collect your PVCs and ensure that you defend your votes. We must not lose any vote because we are determined to secure victory for the APC,” Anyim said.

The Minister of Works, Umahi, said Ebonyi was targeting 1.3 million votes for Tinubu and Nwifuru in the 2027 elections.

He urged residents of Afikpo to support the APC, describing the local government area as one of the major beneficiaries of infrastructure projects under the Tinubu administration.

Umahi also cautioned political supporters against hate speech, calling for issue-based campaigns ahead of the elections.

“This is my zone. Ebonyi State is firmly an APC state and we shall sustain it and deliver bulk votes for APC. We are targeting 1.3 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election,” he said.

He commended the turnout at the campaign, noting that the gathering was held in only one local government area.

On infrastructure, Umahi cited a 65-kilometre road project valued at N193 billion and a 23-span bridge project worth N65 billion, which he said was more than 40 per cent completed.

He added that funds had been released to the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the previous week to continue work on the bridge.

The Director-General of the APC Divine Mandate Organisation, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, expressed confidence in the party’s candidates, saying he expected them to secure victory in the elections.

Also speaking, the Ebonyi State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, urged Afikpo residents to appreciate the infrastructure projects undertaken by the Federal Government by voting for Tinubu and other party candidates.

He said the area should not be left behind in the state’s political and development agenda.

“The only way APC will come and say thank you is to vote for the party. Go and tell your people in the language they will understand that the Federal Government has done more than enough in the state and it is time to say thank you.

“If you do something for someone, the person will say thank you. What is happening in Ebonyi State is more than enough to say thank you. Afikpo should say thank you for the massive infrastructure in this area by voting for the APC,” Emegha said.