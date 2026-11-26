The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has dismissed reports that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is negotiating with another presidential candidate to withdraw from the 2027 presidential election.

The organisation described the reports circulating on social media as false, insisting that Makinde remained firmly in the race on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In a press statement dated November 26, 2026, and signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the campaign organisation said Makinde was committed to pursuing his presidential ambition with his RESET Nigeria agenda.

It said the governor was seeking to lead a four-year transitional government of national unity, adding that there was no plan for him to withdraw from the contest.

“Engr. Makinde is fully in the 2027 Presidential race with his RESET Nigeria Agenda on the platform of the APM. He is focused on the Presidency to lead a four years transitional government of national unity and nothing less,” the statement said.

The organisation alleged that the report was being circulated by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine Makinde’s growing popularity and acceptance across the country.

It further alleged that a serving minister was behind the claims, describing the development as an attempt to weaken the governor’s presidential campaign.

The MDPCO, however, challenged President Bola Tinubu and the APC to face Makinde at the polls rather than resort to what it described as the spread of false information.

“Instead of hiding behind this finger of falsehood, President Tinubu and the APC should demonstrate the courage to acknowledge and submit to the strength of Makinde’s campaign, face him directly at the polls, or withdraw from the race,” it said.

The campaign organisation also accused the Tinubu administration of poor performance, claiming that the President was losing public support ahead of the 2027 general election.

It alleged that more than 140 million Nigerians had been pushed into poverty under the administration, adding that voters were eager to remove the APC from power in 2027.

The organisation maintained that Makinde remained focused on his presidential ambition and would not withdraw from the race.