Festus Keyamo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC of using the “rig and die” slogan as a cover to mobilise its members and “rig the elections massively.”

Keyamo made the claim on Thursday in a post on his X account. He was reacting to a clarification of the slogan by the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“There is no need for Peter Obi to clarify the ‘rig and die’ slogan and do damage control. We know what it means. The slogan is nothing but a subterfuge for them to mobilise themselves and rig the elections massively as they did in a part of the country in 2023 but still failed”, he said.

The minister asked what would stop a party that is “sufficiently armed to play the role of law-enforcement agents” from rigging elections itself.

“If a party in a contest with other parties is sufficiently armed to play the role of law-enforcement agents, what stops that same party from rigging the elections itself? Are they saints?” he asked.

He argued that no party can be both contestant and referee. “You cannot be a participant in a contest, yet you want to act as the umpire under the guise that you don’t trust the umpire! That is creating a graver absurdity than the one you’re trying to solve!” he said.

The slogan became a national talking point after a former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, used it at a campaign event in Uvwie, Delta State, in October.

“Anybody who rigs the election on that day, we will kill him!” Omo-Agege said, adding: “It is rig and die.”

Tension over the slogan grew after gunmen attacked Omo-Agege’s campaign team at Uduere, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, this Monday. His media adviser, Sunny Areh, said four people were killed and four others critically injured, while Omo-Agege was unhurt. Other reports put the death toll at six.

Keyamo condemned the killings the same day. He asked promoters of the slogan to “publicly withdraw it, and apologise for overheating the political temperature.”

“It is wrong to tell your supporters to kill other citizens under whatever guise. It smacks of desperation,” he said then.

Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, later visited the families of the victims. Obi also spoke to Channels Television on the slogan. “They said we said ‘rig and die.’ We didn’t say ‘campaign and die,'” he said.

Obi was also reported to have said that the slogan “simply means, do not rig the election. We want a free and fair election. It never meant campaign and die.”

He also defended supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement, who carry sticks to political gatherings. He said they have never used them to harm anyone.

However, Keyamo dismissed the explanation, saying Obi’s camp was the one casting itself as the aggrieved party.

“This is a classic case of the villain playing the victim,” he said.