Fayemi denies dissolving Local Govt Councils

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has denied a media report trending online purporting that the state government has dissolved all local government councils in the state, based on recent court ruling.

A statement by Governor Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Sunday, described the report as “misleading and a mere fabrication”, calling on the general public to disregard it in its entirety as it does not represent the true position of things regarding local government councils in Ekiti State.

“Government considers it necessary to state emphatically that it has not taken any such action.

“Members of the public would be duly communicated through appropriate channels on government’s decisions on the local government councils as well as other state matters”.

This is just as the Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed his desire to commence inspection of key projects and Infrastructure in the state.

The tour which will commence on Monday, would enable him have an on- the- spot assessment of on going and abandoned projects in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

that the Governor will be accompanied on the week-long tour by top government functionaries and heads/ supervisors of relevant projects.

The project tour is a follow up to two weeks of briefings by heads of Ministries, Departments and agencies of government.