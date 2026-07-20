NGE to host 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture July 23

Late Lateef Jakande

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced it will, on July 23, 2026, host the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture in Lagos.

The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture is an annual lecture series instituted by the NGE in 2023 to honour the legacy of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the late iconic journalist, who was a one-time President of the Guild, former Lagos State Governor, and former Minister of Works.

According to a press statement by Eze Anaba (President) and Onuoha Ukeh (General Secretary), the lecture will begin at 11 am at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme: “The Media, INEC, Voters and Path to Credible Elections.”

The Guild said that Prof Sylvester Odion Akhaine of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, will deliver the lecture, with former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as Chairman.

Expected at the lecture is Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; elders of the Guild, including former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba and publisher of Vanguardgroup of newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka; top government officials, managing directors and editors of print, electronic and online publications and civil society groups.

Also expected at the lecture are Mass Communication and Journalism lecturers and students of Caleb University, Ikorodu, Lagos; Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos; Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos and Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.

The statement said that the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture brings together media leaders, public officials, and civil society to reflect on nation-building, governance, and the role of the press, describing it as “a fitting tribute to Alhaji Jakande’s legacy, which embodies dedication to journalism, governance, and service to Nigeria.”

It added: “The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture continues to serve as a platform for thought leadership, policy debate, and national introspection, while keeping alive the standard Jakande set in journalism and public service.”

The Guild also said that University students are invited to the lecture every year for them to “learn the value of service, excellence and dedication to journalism and public service as well as for them to connect with practising journalists who could serve as their role models in the profession.”

The Jakande Memorial Lecture started in 2023, with a lecture delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of the NGE. In 2024, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise Mews TV, spoke on “Rapid Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

The third edition last year had the theme: “Journalism and the Challenge of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society” and was delivered by Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed.