2019: Why Kwankwaso is angry

Weeks after the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election; uneasy calm has descended the camp of the flag bearer over the seemingly aloofness of the lawmaker representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state garnered a total of 158 votes to finish fourth on the log behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Atiku respectively at the PDP Presidential primaries which held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital earlier in the month.

Although, the founder of the Kwankwasiyya political movement pledged to abide by the outcome of the exercise while soliciting the support of party delegates hours before balloting, not much has been heard of him in the weeks after the convention; a development that is becoming worrisome to the camp of the erstwhile Vice President.

Unlike Ahmed Makarfi, Tambuwal and other party bigwigs who vied for the sole ticket with Atiku, Kwankwaso is yet to pledge his readiness to work for the success of the party and its Presidential candidate with barely three months to the general elections.

A highly placed source and loyalist of Atiku who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said Kwankwaso ought to be rooting for the party following the successful conduct of the primaries, adding that his silence is what is driving fears in the mind of his supporters that he could work against the PDP “when the chips are down.”

According to him, there was a verbal agreement prior to the convention that the Kwankwasiyya movement, a group whose membership cut across many states of the federation, would be deployed to mobilise support for whoever clinches the PDP ticket, stressing that more than two weeks after the primaries, “not much has been heard in this regard.”

He said, “It is not that His Excellency, Engineer Kwankwaso is supporting another candidate but we are worried he is not talking about the Waziri Adamawa, who is the choice of our party. For instance, Saraki even before he was named the Director General of the Campaign Organization demonstrated his willingness and readiness to work for the victory of our party and I think, we can say the same of Tambuwal, Makarfi and others. To win this election, all hands must be on deck, except we want to remain in the opposition.

“I am aware that all the then aspirants promised to collapse their political structures to drive support for the party especially its Presidential candidate after the convention. Have you heard the Kwankwasiyya group saying anything about the PDP candidate? Has Kwankwaso himself said anything that gives the slightest indication that he is behind the party in 2019?”

He counselled that Kano, arguably the home to the largest number of registered voters in Nigeria must not be allowed to go the way of the ruling party, adding that the crisis now rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state would provide an electoral mileage for the PDP if it succeeds in putting its house in order.

“The allegation of bribe taking as shown in a trending video is enough to sway votes against the APC in Kano. In terms of performance, President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje have both failed to justify the mandate freely given to them by the people. So, what we need to do is to get the cooperation of our teeming supporters and leaders to reach out to the people and solicit for their support,” he noted. But what actually is responsible for Kwankwaso’s apparent indifference in matters concerning the electoral fortune of the PDP these days?

Yusuf/Takai Connection

Findings by Saturday Vanguard reveal that Kwankwaso’s decision to recoil into his shell as it were, may not be unconnected with the outcome of the PDP governorship primaries in Kano which held recently. The party which became polarised in the days leading to the congresses produced two factional candidates, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, a son in-law to the former governor and Mallam Salihu Sagir Takai, who is believed to be enjoying the support of the state chairman of the party, Senator Mas’ud Doguwa.

Kwankwaso, it was gathered is not particularly happy that despite the calibre of politicians who defected alongside with him from the APC, the leadership of the PDP failed to secure the loyalty of its state chapter for him. And even though, the party submitted the name of his son in-law to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the elections; there are fears Takai’s group may work against Kwankwaso’s interest, unless a kind of deal, acceptable to both parties, is brokered.

An associate of the former Kano state governor who lives in Abuja had this to say of the situation on Thursday: “His Excellency is a force to be reckoned with not only in Kano but also throughout the nation. But the manner of conduct of the congresses left much to be desired. It is not about name submission but the failure or inability of the Kano chapter of the PDP to speak with one voice,” he said.

Asked if his principal actually mooted the idea of dumping the PDP as was widely reported in some media outlets recently; the lanky fellow said he would not respond to issues on the basis of speculations.

“I don’t trade in the rumour market and I don’t know what you mean by his planned defection. All I can say is that when he made up his mind to leave the ruling party for a return to the PDP, it was widely celebrated. As a leader, he demonstrated how influential he was by coming to the party with very powerful political players. His endorsement of Engineer Yusuf is because he knows the potentials of the man and what his governorship would mean to the good people of Kano.

“Those who think otherwise are free to do so for this is the beauty of democracy. However, it will be appropriate for the PDP family in Kano to look at the bigger picture and do the right thing in the interest of the party in 2019,” he added.

He however became evasive when pressed to clarify what constituted the “right thing,” insisting that Kwankwaso believes in the PDP as the only party capable of restoring the nation’s lost glory “if given the opportunity to serve once again.”

As it were, Kwankwaso has become the latest victim of the rebellion by an “errant” political godson, who having tasted the delicacies of the plum office of governor, now wants to be left alone as his own man. Loyalty, especially in the political sphere has an expiration date and it appears the man now calling the shots in the ancient city would hold sway until the next election determines otherwise.

As for the PDP, a party that now takes pride in its “rebranded platform”, fair play has taken the place of godfatherism; a development that may count against the lawmaker, who in any case, has limited options should he elect to dump the PDP once again ahead of the polls.