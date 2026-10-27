2027: Wike says PDP members across states must support Tinubu

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike says he and the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee have agreed that PDP members in all states must support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Wike made the statement on Tuesday in Rivers State during the unveiling of the Rainbow Coalition’s preferred candidates for the 2027 elections, saying the agreement reflected his position as PDP national leader and the support of the party’s NWC.

“What this means is that as the National Leader of the People’s Democratic Party and with the support of the National Working Committee, we have agreed that all the states will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Wike said.

He added that PDP members in several states must support Tinubu, as the Rainbow Coalition aims to unite people across party lines behind the president’s re-election bid.

“So, every PDP member in Imo State, you will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu; every PDP member in Kwara, Gombe, Zamfara, Ogun, and all other states must support Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Wike also said only the party officials he identified and himself could speak on behalf of the PDP, citing the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) recognition of Mao Ohuabunwa as chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and Abdulrahman Mohammed as national chairman.

“There is nothing like a factional leader; INEC has recognised the Peoples Democratic Party led by the Mao Ohuabunwa as chairman of the BOT and Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed as the National Chairman, and nobody can speak on behalf of the party except these two people and me, the National Leader,” he added.

The coalition unveiled its preferred candidates for the 2027 elections in Rivers, including Kingsley Chinda as its governorship candidate.

Rainbow Coalition means no harm, meant to support Tinubu—Wike says, as he calls for united Rivers.

Wike also said the Rainbow Coalition was formed to bring people from different political parties together in support of Tinubu. He thanked those who had agreed to work together under the coalition, including the APC governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, whom he named as a point of contact.

“The candidate of the Rainbow Coalition, let me use as a point of contact, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, to appreciate and thank all of you who have agreed to work together, who have agreed under the Rainbow Coalition to support His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the president of this country,” Wike said.

He said Rivers State was united behind Tinubu and pledged that the state would not return to killings and political crisis.

“For those who don’t know, they should know today that Rivers State is entirely for Tinubu. Speakers have said here that Rivers State is united, that in this dispensation, we will not have again Rivers of blood, we will not have again killings and crises amongst us in Rivers State; rather, what we will have is a united Rivers State.”

Wike further noted that people across the country were watching the coalition’s activities and reiterated that its purpose was to build cross-party support for Tinubu.

“Now, let me say this. I am sure all over the country, all the states and the FCT are watching what is happening in Rivers. I have said, and I want to reiterate, that Rainbow coalition means no harm but to bring people together across political parties to support Tinubu,” he added.