Amaechi’s Final Battle

By Desmond Ekwueme

Since 2014, former Rivers State governor now Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been battling for the soul of oil producing Rivers state, and as well his political career.

They lost control of the state as soon as he left office on May 29, 2015 when hurricane Nyesom Ezenwo Wike blew him and his structure apart in the gubernatorial election leading to Amaechi’s handover. Amaechi’s godson or anointed candidate, Peterside Dakuku lost to Wike who was “brought” into the circle of government by Amaechi. It was a tango and folklore of the Chinese kungfu student who learnt faster from his master, challenged him for a bout and finally dethroned him. Wike took control of Rivers State with huge support from former governors, political leaders and traditional rulers who claimed to have been undermined by Amaechi’s administration.

Amaechi took solace in his move to the then opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC) which he helped form as one of the REBEL GOVERNORS. That move kept his political career alive. APC won the 2015 general election and Amaechi was compensated with the portfolio of Transport Minister and one of the closest officials from the South South to President Muhammadu Buhari.

With and from his position as Transport Minister, Amaechi has been struggling to regain his lost control of Rivers State. It was clear to Amaechi that Peterside Dakuku is never a match for the force and strong will of Wike. Amaechi dumped Dakuku, combed the state in search of an aspirant with credibility not necessarily from among the political class and settled for Tonye Dele Cole who is from a rich background. He is son of front-line politician and business mogul, Patrick Dele Cole. Tonye himself is President of a business conglomerate anchored on Sahara Oil and Gas Plc.

For the political elites of Rivers State who are of the APC stock, Tonye is a political neophyte. They say he has the money, contact and goodwill but lacks the political intrigues and ideas to lead the state. They also argue that he met some of them in the party and as such cannot just snatch the gubernatorial ticket of the party from them. They also say, he was nowhere near the party until Amaechi dragged him in.

One of those who hold this opinion is Senator Magnus Abe who has vowed to soldier on in his dream and ambition to govern the state as against Amaechi’s interest, desire and wish. Abe before now was a very close confidant of Amaechi. In some quarters, it is believed that Abe rode and rose to prominence and recognition on the crest and support of Amaechi. But while Amaechi was pursuing his APC agenda in 2014, Abe remained with the likes of Wike.

There is a story that Wike and Abe had a pact for the incumbent governor to do one term and handover to Abe for one term also. This alleged pact was at the peak of the power tussle to stop Amaechi from controlling the state after he defected to the APC in 2014. Perhaps, Wike is seeking a second term just as he is fully in control of the state. This arrangement does not accommodate Abe who moved to the APC to actualise his ambition. Abe is at daggers-drawn with Amaechi who has adopted Tonye Dele Cole as the party’s candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial election. Abe is bent to fight on in realising his dream on the platform of the APC.

Pundits suggest that Abe versus Amaechi could create more anarchy in the APC which could bring back Abe to reunite with Wike if the former fails in his plan to secure the APC guber ticket. Observers also opine that Abe may have been implanted in the APC by Wike to achieve the present situation on ground.

As it is, Amaechi appears to be fighting his final battle. If he succeeds in making Tonye the APC guber flag bearer and the later loses to Wike, it could be the end of the road for Amaechi who, close watchers say, has lost his position in the perking order of “trusted friends” of PMB. It is alleged that the cabal within the presidency has quietly, tactically and technically sidelined him by scheming him out of relevance.

The implication of this, is that Amaechi no longer has the listening ears of Mr. President and this has kept him out of the picture in most domestic and international engagements of the president until the recent picking of presidential nomination form and it’s submission by PMB where Amaechi’s presence was felt after a long time. It is also believed that after 2019 amd should PMB continue in office, Amaechi may be kicked out. Reliable voices in Aso Villa say, the cabal is not comfortable with the vaulting ambition of Amaechi. If this happens, where next will he go? What will be his fate politically?

Back to Rivers politics. It is still unclear how Amaechi hopes and plans to unseat Wike with Tonye. Feelers from the state indicate that Wike has not only endeared himself to the hearts of the people of Rivers with his “inclusive” style of government which carries all along but he has the backing of the likes of former governor Peter Odili who is not happy with Amaechi for “biting the fingers that fed him”.

Talking about running an “inclusive” government and carrying everyone along, Wike was hailed during the 50th anniversary celebration of the state where he accommodated and honoured all past leaders and royal fathers of the state. He has been roundly applauded for turning Port Harcourt into the sports capital of Nigeria with the hosting of several international events plus a huge support for Super Eagles campaign before and during the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In Nigeria some politicians are like cats with nine lives. You rule them out at your own peril. Amaechi has exhibited this trait over time. Can he hold on? Can he stage an upset with Tonye? Can he rebuild his collapsing political structure in Rivers State? Come 2019, another chapter would have been written in the history of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s political career, whether it will be the conclusive or final chapter or not, we wait to see.