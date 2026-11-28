MSport is a regional partner of Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund and offers football betting, Live Commentary, Instant Virtuals and CashOut to fans in Nigeria and Ghana. In 2026, it is also running the MSport Football Challenge in six host cities and has launched #BetOnAlmostAnything, a new TV commercial with BVB.

MSport football betting: key facts

Topic Detail Partnerships Regional partner of Chelsea FC (announced 2024) and Borussia Dortmund (announced 2022) MSport Football Challenge 2026 Fourth edition; three host cities in each country Nigeria host cities Abuja (completed), Port Harcourt (completed), Lagos (Grand Finale to come) Ghana host cities Kumasi (completed), Takoradi (completed), Accra (Grand Finale to come) Challenge stages Speed Dribble Challenge, Target Passing Challenge, Sharp Shooter Challenge Live Commentary Goal Vouchers Nigeria: ₦200,000 regular, ₦500,000 when Chelsea or BVB scores. Ghana: GH₵2,000 regular, GH₵5,000 when Chelsea or BVB scores. Promotional voucher allocations, not guaranteed individual rewards or cash prizes New TVC #BetOnAlmostAnything, MSport with Borussia Dortmund Products covered Football and live betting, Live Commentary, Instant Virtuals, CashOut, promotions

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund partnerships: what they mean for fans

MSport’s partnership with Borussia Dortmund dates to 2022, when the club announced MSport as its first African regional partner. In 2024, Chelsea FC announced a multi-year partnership with MSport for Africa. Both clubs have deep ties to African players and supporters, and the partnerships give fans in Nigeria and Ghana more ways to follow and take part in the matches they care about.

How Live Commentary Goal Vouchers work

Live Commentary Goal Vouchers are a promotion tied to selected matches. Eligible users who follow Live Commentary on MSport can claim promotional free vouchers as goals go in. In Nigeria, the current allocation is ₦200,000 for regular eligible goal notifications and ₦500,000 when Chelsea or BVB scores. In Ghana, it is GH₵2,000 and GH₵5,000 respectively.

These figures are promotional voucher allocations, not guaranteed individual rewards or cash prizes. The higher amount applies only when Chelsea or BVB scores, not when their opponents do. Selected matches and full terms are published on the MSport promotions pages for Nigeria and Ghana.

What is the MSport Football Challenge?

The MSport Football Challenge is MSport’s grassroots football competition. The 2026 edition is the fourth and runs across three host cities in each country: Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos in Nigeria, and Kumasi, Takoradi and Accra in Ghana. At the time of publication, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kumasi and Takoradi have been completed. The Grand Finales are still to come, in Lagos for Nigeria and in Accra for Ghana.

Its purpose is community participation: putting MSport on the pitches where people play, creating more opportunities for everyday football fans, and building lasting connection with local football communities. Players face three tests. The Speed Dribble Challenge rewards close control at pace, the Target Passing Challenge rewards accuracy, and the Sharp Shooter Challenge rewards finishing. Wild Card places go to local football communities in each host city.

Event highlights so far include the Abuja leg at the Monoliza Sports and Recreational Centre, where Omoluwa Omojuwa won the City Winner title after a 1v1 duel; the Port Harcourt leg at Lepusne Play Arena in Autograph Mall, New GRA, where Wild Card winner Harrison Obasi, who also won the national title at the 2025 edition, was crowned City Winner; and the Kumasi leg at Kotei AstroTurf.

In Nigeria, the Top 10 in every host city share ₦1,350,000: ₦500,000 for first place, ₦300,000 for second, ₦200,000 for third and ₦50,000 each for fourth to tenth. City Winners then compete for an additional ₦1,000,000 at the Grand Finale in Lagos, taking the top prize to ₦1,500,000.

What is the #BetOnAlmostAnything TVC?

#BetOnAlmostAnything is MSport’s new TV commercial with Borussia Dortmund, also featuring MC A1. It is built around everyday football moments: a rondo with one player in the middle, a player choosing between two bottles, and a coin toss. The message is that on MSport, fans can bet on almost anything around the game. The commercial is reaching fans on television, including DStv and Sporty TV, and on YouTube.

Football betting, Live Commentary, Instant Virtuals and CashOut on MSport

Football betting and live betting. MSport offers pre-match and live markets on match results, goals, corners, cards and more across leagues including the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Live Commentary. Live Commentary lets fans follow selected matches on MSport and powers the Goal Vouchers promotion above.

Instant Virtuals. Instant Virtuals offer virtual football with instant results, available at any hour, so a round can start and finish without a long countdown.

CashOut. CashOut lets eligible customers convert an open bet into balance before a match ends. In Nigeria, MSport recorded more than 1.36 million successful CashOut transactions in a recent seven-day period, per MSport Product data.

Deposits and support. In a recent one-day sample of more than 5,000 successful transactions per market, deposits averaged about 16 seconds in both Nigeria and Ghana. Live Chat is available 24/7, and in July 2026 its median first response was 28 seconds.

Promotions. The Millions Giveaway shares ₦500,000 in cash every Thursday in Nigeria and GH₵5,000 in Ghana. See the Nigeria promotions page and the Ghana Millions Giveaway page for current terms.

Frequently asked questions

What is the MSport Football Challenge?

MSport’s grassroots football competition, now in its fourth edition, held in three host cities in each of Nigeria and Ghana.

Where are the MSport Football Challenge Grand Finales?

The Nigeria Grand Finale is in Lagos and the Ghana Grand Finale is in Accra. Both are still to come.

Which cities have already hosted the Challenge?

Abuja and Port Harcourt in Nigeria, and Kumasi and Takoradi in Ghana.

How do Live Commentary Goal Vouchers work?

During selected matches, eligible users who follow Live Commentary can claim promotional free vouchers as goals go in. The larger allocation applies only when Chelsea or BVB scores.

Are Goal Vouchers cash rewards?

No. They are promotional free vouchers. The amounts quoted are allocations, not guaranteed individual rewards or cash prizes.

What is #BetOnAlmostAnything?

MSport’s new TV commercial with Borussia Dortmund, built around everyday football moments and the idea that fans can bet on almost anything around the game.

What is CashOut on MSport?

A feature that lets eligible customers convert an open bet into balance before the match ends.

Licensing and responsible gaming

MSport Nigeria is licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), licence number LSLGA/OP/OSB/MS181223. MSport Ghana publishes its licence details, including licence number GCSB26R0957A, on msport.com/gh.

Speed is about convenience, not odds. Faster access never changes the chance of winning. MSport encourages every customer to bet responsibly and within their means. 18+. T&Cs apply.