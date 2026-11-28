VP Shettima

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress, ADC, Presidential Campaign Council has accused Vice President Kashim Shettima of abandoning his responsibilities amid Nigerians’ economic hardship to serve as President Bola Tinubu’s campaign attack dog, appearing at political rallies to ridicule former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The council said rather than explain what the Tinubu administration had done to ease the rising cost of living, Shettima had chosen to attack the opposition.

ADC challenged him to account for the soaring prices of food, transportation and electricity.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Saturday, the council questioned Shettima’s influence in government and accused him of failing to make a meaningful contribution to decisions affecting the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima has reduced his role in this election to that of Tinubu’s campaign mascot: he appears at rallies to mock Atiku Abubakar, but disappears when Nigerians ask why food, transport and electricity have become so expensive,” it said.

The campaign council recalled Shettima’s description of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an “ice cream seller” during the 2023 election campaign, challenging him to show what he had achieved nearly four years into the Tinubu administration.

“For the holder of Nigeria’s second-highest office, his contribution to the decisions shaping ordinary lives has been remarkably hard to see,” the statement added.

It also questioned Shettima’s standing within the administration, alleging that the President’s wife, his son, Seyi Tinubu, the Chief of Staff and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, wielded greater influence and commanded more attention than the Vice President.

On Shettima’s suggestion that Atiku’s presidential ambition was driven by regional interests, the council insisted that the former Vice President’s campaign had a national appeal, pointing to his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, who hails from the South.

“Atiku has taken his Affordable Life message to voters across Nigeria and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South. Nigerians facing the same hardship across the country do not need Tinubu’s campaign mascot to sort them into regional boxes,” it said.

The council also demanded evidence for Shettima’s allegation that Atiku was seeking the presidency to “make money and foment mischief”, describing the accusation as baseless and unbecoming of a holder of the office of Vice President.

“Let him produce a shred of evidence or withdraw it. His office does not turn a malicious invention into a fact,” the statement said.

On Shettima’s comments about political alliances, the ADC campaign council argued that the APC had also built an alliance to win power, but had failed to translate that political victory into economic relief for Nigerians.

“A political handshake is worthless to a parent who cannot afford a meal or a manufacturer who cannot afford to run a factory. A mascot can entertain an APC crowd; he cannot answer for the bill Nigerians have been forced to pay,” it said.

The council said Atiku had proposed measures to reduce food and energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income earners and provide relief to struggling households, challenging Shettima to address the proposals and defend his government’s record.

It also dismissed the Vice President’s threat to retire Atiku politically, claiming that the former Vice President remained more influential in the political space despite leaving office more than two decades ago.

“Shettima has looked politically retired since the day he was nominated. Atiku left office more than 20 years ago and still commands more political influence than Tinubu’s campaign mascot,” the council said.

It maintained that the 2027 presidential election would provide Nigerians an opportunity to pass judgment on the Tinubu administration and decide which political camp deserved their mandate.

Vanguard News