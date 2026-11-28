By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF-Nigeria) has renewed its call for urgent and sustained action against HIV/AIDS, warning governments, corporate leaders and communities that the global fight against the epidemic is far from over.

As part of activities marking World AIDS Day 2026, AHF-Nigeria is mobilising communities through public awareness campaigns, a road walk in Makurdi, Benue State, and live radio programmes across its programme states of Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Kogi and Nasarawa.

The foundation is calling on governments and corporate leaders globally to renew their commitment to the HIV response by expanding access to prevention, testing and treatment services, strengthening retention in care, and prioritising Treatment as Prevention (TasP).

In a statement, AHF-Nigeria’s Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, highlighted the persistent gaps in the global HIV response despite decades of progress.

According to him, an estimated 1.2 million people acquired HIV globally, while approximately 570,000 people died from AIDS-related causes in 2025. Of the estimated 41 million people living with HIV worldwide, about five million remain undiagnosed, while more than nine million are not receiving treatment. An estimated 10.6 million people are also not virally suppressed, underscoring the importance of sustained treatment and achieving viral suppression.

He stressed that people living with HIV who maintain an undetectable viral load cannot sexually transmit the virus, reinforcing the importance of consistent treatment and access to quality HIV services.

Aborisade further expressed concern over emerging challenges in the global HIV response, including rising new infections among young people, declining condom use, limited access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and shrinking funding for HIV prevention and treatment programmes.

He noted that Nigeria continues to record new HIV infections despite the availability of effective prevention interventions, adding that only 61 percent of HIV-positive pregnant women are receiving antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), while the country’s mother-to-child HIV transmission rate stands at 20 percent.

Reinforcing the foundation’s global advocacy message for World AIDS Day 2026, AHF-Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie, called on governments and global leaders to translate commitments into concrete action by ensuring that HIV services are accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or circumstances.

Dr. Ijezie said, “Ending AIDS Starts with Access. Despite decades of progress, globally, 1.2 million people acquired HIV and 570,000 died from AIDS-related causes in 2025, with over nine million people still not on treatment worldwide.

“AHF is therefore calling on governments and leaders worldwide to move beyond promises and ensure HIV services are truly accessible to all, available in communities, affordable, confidential and free from discrimination.

“This requires expanding access to prevention, testing and treatment, strengthening retention in care, and making Treatment as Prevention (TasP) a top priority.

“Because AIDS is not over, and access is what will end it.”

As part of its World AIDS Day 2026 activities, AHF-Nigeria would organise two major public awareness events in Abuja and Makurdi, Benue State, alongside media engagements across its programme states.

In Makurdi, the foundation said it would host its main public ceremony in collaboration with the Benue State Agency for the Control of AIDS (BENSACA) and other partners.

The event would feature a road walk commencing from the AHF-Nigeria Regional Office at No. 10, Jonah Jang Crescent, Hudqo Quarters, Makurdi. Participants would proceed through Police B Division Junction before ending at the Aminu Isa Kontagora Theatre Complex, Makurdi.

In Abuja, AHF-Nigeria would conduct a community enlightenment campaign in Karimajiji, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, to sensitise residents on the importance of HIV testing, early diagnosis and enrolment in antenatal care (ANC) by pregnant women.

He stated that the campaign would particularly emphasise the importance of antenatal care and HIV testing during pregnancy as critical interventions for preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Meanwhile, across AHF-Nigeria’s other programme states of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Kogi and Nasarawa, staff members would participate in live radio programmes to engage listeners, provide accurate HIV information, address misconceptions and encourage people to access available prevention, testing and treatment services.

AHF-Nigeria maintains that ending AIDS required more than awareness campaigns and public declarations. It demands sustained political commitment, adequate funding, accessible healthcare services and collective responsibility.

The foundation urged governments, development partners, corporate organisations and community leaders to strengthen the HIV response and ensure that no one is left behind.