A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Los Angeles, shattering windows at the city’s international airport and triggering an emergency response at a nearby oil refinery.

The earthquake, which hit the Manhattan Beach area at about 9:30am local time on Saturday, was felt across parts of Southern California, including Venice and Silver Lake.

Airport workers were seen clearing broken glass after windows were shattered at Los Angeles International Airport, while some aircraft were forced to abort their landings.

Footage shared on social media showed a plane approaching the runway before suddenly pulling up and climbing back into the air as the camera shook during the tremor.

The earthquake also affected the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, where a large plume of smoke was seen rising from the facility.

The city issued an alert describing the incident as a contingency flaring event at the refinery, adding that firefighters from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach were responding.

Several dozen shoppers and employees at a shopping complex opposite the refinery were also evacuated and gathered in the car park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Two aftershocks, measuring 3.0 and 2.5, were subsequently recorded.

The United States Geological Survey initially estimated the earthquake at magnitudes 4.7 and 5.2 before revising it to 5.0.

It was centred about 3.5 miles south-west of central Manhattan Beach, at a depth of approximately 7.6 miles, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, citing USGS data.

The earthquake is believed to be the largest to hit the Los Angeles County and Orange County metropolitan area in 12 years.

The tremor comes as California continues to prepare for the possibility of a major earthquake along the San Andreas Fault, commonly referred to as “the big one”.