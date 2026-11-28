By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State for the 2027 general election, Dr. Biodun Collins Ogundipe, has warned against attempts to suppress opposition voices and undermine a credible electoral contest in the state, insisting that the next governor must emerge through a transparent democratic process.

Ogundipe, who spoke while addressing party leaders, local government chairmen and members of the State Working Committee, alleged that some political interests were working to undermine opposition participation and pave the way for a predetermined successor.

Recalling the legal battles surrounding his candidacy, he claimed that some political actors would have preferred to see him excluded from the ballot, while suggestions had been made for him to abandon his governorship ambition and consider other political positions.

“If certain people had their way, I would not even be on the ballot today,” he said.

He, however, insisted that the ADC would resist any attempt to impose a governor on Ogun State without allowing the electorate to make their choice through a credible contest.

“If some people are so confident that they are popular and that their policies are genuinely benefiting people at the grassroots, why are they afraid of a contest? We want a contest. You cannot gag us and simply coronate someone as the next governor of our state,” he said.

He urged the people of Ogun State to reject any attempt to deny political parties a level playing field, stressing that the state’s political future should be determined by voters rather than political arrangements.

Speaking on the party chances at the polls, Ogundipe charged ADC leaders and members to intensify grassroots mobilisation, welcome new entrants and reconcile with aggrieved members of other political parties as part of efforts to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The governorship hopeful, however, expressed optimism that the prevailing political realignments offered the ADC an opportunity to make significant electoral gains, provided its members were prepared to work towards achieving the objective.

He cautioned against relying on the perceived weaknesses of rival political parties, arguing that such developments would not automatically translate into electoral success for the ADC.

“Our focus should not be on the weaknesses of other parties but on the work we must do. Without doing the necessary hard work, we cannot take advantage of the political opportunities before us,” he said.

On efforts to expand the party’s political base, he disclosed that discussions were ongoing with individuals and groups from other political platforms, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to attract more supporters to the ADC.

He urged existing members to embrace newcomers and avoid creating divisions that could undermine the party’s electoral prospects.

“We must open the doors of the ADC to as many people as possible. We cannot afford to shut people out because of old disagreements or personal differences,” he said.

He further disclosed that the proposed campaign council would accommodate stakeholders beyond the party’s traditional political structure, including faith-based organisations and individuals from other political parties willing to support his governorship ambition.

On policy communication, Ogundipe urged party members to do more to explain the ADC’s economic proposals to residents, particularly its proposed production-based subsidy model, which he said was designed to encourage domestic refining and strengthen local production rather than concentrate government support on imported petroleum products.

He argued that the party needed to communicate its economic policies in simple and practical terms through door-to-door campaigns and direct engagement with residents.

“People are struggling, and we must demonstrate that we understand their difficulties and have practical solutions,” he said.

He described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as committed to the proposed production-based subsidy approach and urged ADC members to educate Nigerians on its expected benefits.

On his development agenda for Ogun State, Ogundipe announced plans to unveil what he described as the DPO 201 Economic Blueprint, a proposed development framework he said had been in preparation for about two years.

According to him, a team of eight to nine researchers had worked on the document, which would outline economic interventions tailored to the peculiar resources, opportunities and development challenges of the state’s different local government areas.

He said the proposed blueprint would prioritise the utilisation of local resources, including freshwater resources, to stimulate economic activities and reduce excessive dependence on federal interventions.

He pledged to significantly improve security across Ogun State within 24 months if elected governor, insisting that the objective was achievable through strategic planning, investment, coordination and effective implementation.

“I am not bragging, but I believe I can secure Ogun State within 24 months. I have outlined the structure and the strategy in our manifesto,” he said.

He argued that addressing insecurity required more than indiscriminate spending, stressing the need for a properly coordinated security architecture backed by clear strategies and accountability.

On employment and infrastructure development, he criticised what he described as poor prioritisation of public resources, arguing that government projects should be evaluated not merely by their financial costs, but also by their capacity to generate employment, stimulate investment and improve livelihoods.

He questioned the economic justification for an expenditure of about $450 million on a particular project, claiming that it would not generate employment for up to 200 people.

In contrast, he cited the Lekki Deep Seaport, which he put at approximately $1.12 billion in construction cost, as an example of an investment he said offered wider employment opportunities and economic benefits.

He urged the Ogun State government to adopt development strategies capable of creating sustainable jobs for graduates, expanding opportunities in the formal and informal sectors and stimulating economic activities across the state.