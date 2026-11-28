Thousands of Nigerian graduates seeking academic and professional opportunities in Canada could face challenges after the International Credential Assessment Service of Canada (ICAS) stopped accepting academic qualifications from four Nigerian universities.

The affected institutions are Imo State University (IMSU), Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

ICAS announced the development in a notice on its official website, stating that it was no longer accepting applications involving studies completed at the four institutions.

The agency warned that documents submitted for qualifications obtained from the affected universities would not be included in its credential assessment reports.

The notice read, “Please note that ICAS is not currently accepting applications for study completed at Imo State University, the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Enugu State University of Science and Technology and the University of Benin.

“If you submit documentation for study completed at one of the above institutions, it will not be included in the assessment.”

ICAS Canada is an organisation that evaluates academic qualifications obtained outside Canada to determine their equivalence within the Canadian education system. Its assessments help institutions, employers and individuals understand the level of foreign qualifications.

The organisation provides Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) reports, which are used by applicants seeking to establish the Canadian equivalence of their academic qualifications. Such reports may also be required by people applying for certain Canadian immigration programmes, particularly those seeking points for education obtained outside the country.

However, ICAS is not the only organisation authorised to conduct credential assessments for Canadian immigration. Other recognised bodies include World Education Services (WES), the International Qualifications Assessment Service (IQAS) and Comparative Education Service (CES).