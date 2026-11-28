Real Madrid’s impressive run of 10 consecutive victories came to an end on Saturday after they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga, with Jude Bellingham sent off late in the encounter.

Alaves stunned the Santiago Bernabeu with two second-half goals before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for the hosts.

Bellingham’s dismissal in the 88th minute further compounded Madrid’s disappointment as they failed to find an equaliser.

The visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute through Toni Martinez after a defensive error by Dean Huijsen. The Madrid defender played a weak back pass towards goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, allowing Martinez to get around the goalkeeper and shoot towards goal.

Ibrahima Konate attempted to clear the effort on the line but could not prevent the ball from crossing, giving Alaves an early advantage.

Madrid pushed for a response, with Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham among those who threatened the Alaves goal.

However, goalkeeper Antonio Sivera produced important saves to preserve his side’s lead.

Jose Mourinho made changes at the interval, introducing Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande for Aurelien Tchouameni and Brahim Diaz as Madrid searched for a way back into the contest.

However, Alaves doubled their advantage in the 61st minute. Mariano Diaz played a through ball to Angel Perez, who went past Courtois before calmly finishing into the net.

Mbappe gave Madrid renewed hope eight minutes later when he reduced the deficit to 2-1. The French forward finished from close range after combining with Diomande and Bellingham in a move that brought the home supporters back to life.

Madrid continued to press for an equaliser, with substitute Carlos Espi hitting the post with a header in the closing stages.

The game took another dramatic turn in the 88th minute when Bellingham was sent off following a VAR review.

The England midfielder had gone down inside the Alaves penalty area, prompting referee Cesar Soto Grado to initially award Madrid a penalty. However, VAR advised the official to review the incident, with the footage suggesting Bellingham had simulated contact in an attempt to win the spot kick.

The referee overturned the penalty decision and showed Bellingham a second yellow card for simulation, resulting in his dismissal.

Madrid’s defeat ended a 10-match winning streak across all competitions. Their run had included a 5-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven earlier in the week.