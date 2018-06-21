PDP chieftain cautions against admitting Saraki back to party

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara, Alhaji Kunle Suleiman has warned leadership of the party against accepting the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki back to the party.

Suleiman, who gave the warning in Ilorin on Thursday in a press statement claimed that the Senate President is now an anathema in the state.

He, therefore, appealed to the leadership of PDP to stay away from Saraki if the party intends to win Kwara.

Suleiman, a lawyer and founding chairman of PDP in Kwara declared that any association with Saraki would lead to electorate voting against PDP during elections.

“The hope of PDP winning the state would be dashed the moment Saraki is associated with the party because the people have resolved not to go the way of Saraki again,” Suleiman added.

Suleiman declared that it was erroneous to regard any group of politicians as new PDP (nPDP).

He noted that since a splinter group led by Saraki left the party four years ago to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), it amounts to a fraud to carry the toga of PDP again.

“There is no new PDP nor old PDP. Those who claimed to be nPDP particularly in Kwara State came from APP to the PDP.

“We were happy that they came but they came to destroy what the party stands for and later left in the guise of new PDP to join APC.

“Their trade in stock is to hijack another party and use it for their selfish interests alone, destroy it and dump the party for another.

“They destroyed PDP, went to APC, I think they must have satisfied themselves with the party (APC) and now looking for where to go next.

“Presently, Dr. Saraki is a bad product to electorate in Kwara, people will not vote for any party he goes to in Kwara State.

“I trust the national body of PDP will not accept him except we do not intend to win elections in the state”, Suleiman added.

On the bloody Offa robbery, Suleiman said he was sure that the Senate President has nothing to do with the robbery, but added that his closeness to the robbery suspects leave much to be desired.

“In a more civilized and proper society, he ought to have resigned his position and go to clear his name. in another clime, where they have the real Senate of the people, they would have removed him.

“The Nigerian Senate is ridiculing itself by having an alleged accomplice of armed robbers as their leader.

“It is shocking that they are turning a clear criminal case to a political persecution using the hallowed chamber of the Senate to do that,” Suleiman added.

Also speaking on the confessions of the arrested cultists who alleged that they worked for the Senate President, Suleiman said the law should be allowed to take its course.

He warned the Police not to use the robbery attack saga to push the cultists issue aside.

“Until we have a government that will say the truth and let those who are on the other side of the law be brought to book, our safety as citizens can never be guaranteed. The Senate cannot prevent the police from doing its work.

“It is very sad that somebody as high as the Senate President is being fingered in such a crime.

He added: “President Buhari should disassociate himself from this kind of personalities. Politics apart.”