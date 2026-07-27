‘Extremely painful’ – NDC spokesperson laments as party chieftains set to join APC

Theo Abu Agada, the Director of New Media and Strategic Communications of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to the planned defection of two of the party’s Kano State chieftains, Senators Rufai Hanga and Kabiru Gaya, describing the development as “extremely painful.”

The spokesperson made the remark in a post on Monday, a day after President Bola Tinubu received the two politicians at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“This is extremely painful but we move,” the party official wrote.

This is extremely painful but we move. https://t.co/iUMu6zYCH3 — Thεό Abu (@TheoAbuAgada) July 27, 2026

Hanga and Gaya were accompanied to the Presidential Villa by Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, amid reports that they will formally join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) next week.

The visit has intensified speculation over their imminent exit from the NDC.

Both politicians are said to have become dissatisfied with their positions within the party following internal decisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Hanga reportedly lost the NDC’s Kano Central Senatorial ticket as well as the party’s deputy governorship slot. He is also said to have become disenchanted after not being considered for any political appointment by the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Similarly, Gaya sought the NDC’s Kano South Senatorial ticket but was unsuccessful after the party settled for a consensus candidate backed by Kwankwaso’s political camp.

The pair had earlier met with the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, in what was widely seen as a precursor to their planned defection.