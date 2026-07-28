Globacom: Championing technology, innovations and exceptional value in the telecom sector

By KAYODE AKINYEMI

When Globacom Nigeria Limited (Glo) made its debut in the Nigerian market in 2003, not much expectation was placed on it as a late arrival into the telecommunications space owing to the first movers’ advantage earlier enjoyed by two foreign mobile telecom firms that had entered in 2001. The odds were heavily stacked against the new entrant, as a significant chunk of the market had been shared by the two pioneers.

Again, being a wholly Nigerian enterprise in a sector and terrain that were largely unfamiliar, new, and uncharted, the omens did not look good. More daunting was the heavy capital outlay involved and the plethora of challenges to overcome in the areas of manpower, capital, and technical expertise, among others. For the lily-livered businesspersons, these challenges were enough to seek investment opportunities elsewhere.

However, Otunba Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., the astute billionaire founder and chairman of Globacom, confronts and overcomes mountain-high challenges as his favourite pastimes. He likes fishing in deep waters where the catch is worth the effort. Having plunged headlong into the venture, there was no going back. Almost immediately, his business acumen, unrelenting drive, momentum, and incredible conquests on the field began to manifest in dazzling heights. The idea that was then conceived, nurtured, and passionately followed through has today become a business behemoth that employs tens of thousands of Nigerians, directly and indirectly.

The success of the leading mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria today is a testament to the vision, hard work, unwavering commitment to excellence, patriotic zeal, as well as the excellent management of the company. The company’s strategic enterprise development plan is equally matched by its strategy for innovation, process reengineering, value-chain remodeling, and high-impact value addition.

By design and operating principles, the company was founded as a purpose-built entity to lead in innovative service delivery, serve consumers in a non-exploitative, mutually beneficial relationship, and advance Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic sovereignty. While some of the innovations powering and delivering value are expectedly technology-enabled, others, which revolve around equitable and fair pricing of products and services, flow from the company’s fountain of compassion (per-second billing).

Since its inception, Globacom has consistently led innovation trends in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, introducing groundbreaking products, services, and technologies that have transformed the sector. These innovations have not only reshaped customer experience but have also delivered significant economic and social benefits. While the list of its achievements is extensive, some of the most far-reaching and impactful innovations deserve special mention.

Per-Second Billing Revolution

One of Globacom’s most significant contributions to Nigeria’s telecommunications industry was the introduction of the per-second billing (PSB) model. Before this innovation, subscribers were charged on a per-minute basis, meaning customers paid for a full minute even if their calls lasted only a few seconds. By pioneering per-second billing, Globacom democratized access to mobile telephony, drastically reduced the cost of voice calls, and compelled other operators to adopt the same customer-friendly pricing model. This innovation made mobile communication more affordable for millions of Nigerians.

Reduction in SIM Card Acquisition Cost

Globacom also revolutionized SIM card affordability by reducing the cost of acquiring a SIM from about N25,000 to as low as N200. This unprecedented price reduction removed a major financial barrier to mobile connectivity, enabling millions of Nigerians from different socio-economic backgrounds to own mobile phones and access telecommunications services. The move accelerated mobile penetration across the country and promoted greater digital inclusion.

Pioneering Data Sharing Services

Recognizing the growing importance of internet connectivity, Globacom introduced data-sharing services, allowing subscribers to share their data bundles with family members, friends, and colleagues. This innovation enhanced convenience, encouraged efficient data usage, reduced communication costs, and ensured uninterrupted connectivity for users within shared networks.

Investment in Submarine Cable Infrastructure

The leading indigenous mobile telecommunications operator became the first privately owned telecommunications company in Africa to solely own an international submarine cable system. This strategic investment significantly increased international bandwidth capacity, improved internet speed and reliability, reduced dependence on third-party infrastructure, and strengthened Nigeria’s digital connectivity with the rest of the world. The infrastructure has continued to support the country’s growing digital economy.

Trailblazer in 4G LTE Technology

Globacom was among the pioneers in deploying 4G LTE technology in Nigeria, delivering faster internet speeds, clearer voice quality, improved video streaming, seamless online learning, and enhanced digital experiences for businesses and consumers. The rollout of 4G technology further reinforced the company’s reputation as an innovation-driven telecommunications operator.

Festival of Joy Customer Reward Programme

To appreciate customer loyalty, Globacom introduced the Festival of Joy promotional campaign, one of the largest customer-reward initiatives in Nigeria’s telecom sector. Through the programme, thousands of subscribers have won life-changing prizes, including houses, cars, tricycles, sewing machines, power generators, cash prizes, and other valuable gifts. The initiative has strengthened customer loyalty while creating memorable experiences for subscribers nationwide.

Before this, the company had over the years given out houses and cars to lucky and loyal customers across the country through exciting and rewarding promotions.

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Service

Globacom has embraced artificial intelligence to improve customer experience with the introduction of Gloria, an AI-powered Glo Café voice assistant designed to enhance customer engagement and service delivery in six languages for the benefit of customers. The AI platform provides instant responses to customer enquiries, resolves common issues efficiently, reduces waiting time, and delivers round-the-clock support, thereby improving overall customer satisfaction. With Gloria and other key features, the Glo Café is being reinvigorated to ensure unique online experiences for millions of Glo subscribers.

More Value for Customers

Globacom recently unveiled its plan to put more value directly in the pockets of its subscribers by introducing a new suite of consumer offerings, starting with “More Data More Value”. The new offering was designed to ensure that every Naira spent by a Nigerian consumer yields the highest possible digital return, thus reinforcing its long-standing reputation for affordability and empowerment.

As a leading innovator in the telecommunications sector, the company highlighted its technical and marketing initiatives intended to ensure optimal services to customers nationwide. The company also explained the expansion of the “Borrow Me Credit” offering, a strategic initiative that has been expanded to ensure that no subscriber is ever disconnected due to a low or zero balance.

Innovation Hub and Digital Literacy Initiatives

Beyond telecommunications services, the company has invested in nurturing innovation and digital skills through its innovation hub and various digital literacy initiatives. These programmes support young innovators, entrepreneurs, software developers, and technology enthusiasts by providing opportunities for learning, skills development, mentorship, and innovation. Through these efforts, the company continues to contribute to Nigeria’s digital transformation and the development of a knowledge-driven economy.

Collectively, these innovations underscore Globacom’s enduring commitment to transforming lives through technology, expanding access to communication, promoting digital inclusion, and driving the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.