Senator Abdullahi Adamu at 80: A life of service, wisdom and grace, by Usman Sarki

“In old age the consolation of hope is reserved for the tenderness of parents, who commence a new life in their children; the faith of enthusiasts, who sing hallelujahs above the clouds; and the vanity of authors, who presume the immortality of their name and writings,” Edward Gibbon

Edward Gibbon’s profound meditation on old age reminds us that time is the great leveller of all human endeavour. Parents find continuity in their children, the faithful place their hopes in eternity, while authors sometimes imagine that their writings may preserve their names beyond the grave. History, however, teaches a more modest lesson. Neither office nor reputation, neither wealth nor power, can suspend the relentless march of time. Every generation arrives, fulfils its appointed task, and quietly yields its place to another. It is therefore not with any presumption of immortality that I embark upon this reflection on the life of Senator (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu, CON, Turakin Keffi. Rather, I do so with the consciousness that our earthly existence is but a fleeting interval measured by the ceaseless revolutions of day and night. Within that brief span are compressed the labours, triumphs, disappointments, sacrifices, and acts of service that together define the meaning of a human life.

If these reflections serve any enduring purpose, it is to pause, however briefly, in that ceaseless movement of time and contemplate a life distinguished not by self-interest but by public service; shaped not by cynicism but by wisdom; strengthened not by adversity alone but by faith; and adorned not by misery but by grace. The attainment of eighty years is itself an extraordinary blessing from Almighty Allah. In every civilisation, and particularly in Africa, old age has never been regarded merely as the accumulation of years but as the harvest of experience. It is the season when public achievements may be assessed with greater detachment, ambitions gradually surrender to reflection, and the enduring consequences of one’s actions become clearer.

For those who have devoted their lives to the service of their communities and country, such milestones deserve not merely celebration but thoughtful contemplation and gratitude. It was in that spirit that Nigerians from all walks of life joined family, friends, associates, and admirers in celebrating Senator Abdullahi Adamu as he attained the venerable age of eighty years at his residence in Keffi, Nasarawa State last week.

The occasion invited us not simply to commemorate a birthday but to reflect upon a remarkable public career spanning several decades that has embraced public administration, ministerial responsibility, state governorship, legislative service, party leadership, traditional institution, education, and agriculture. Few Nigerians have traversed so many fields of public endeavour with such consistency of purpose and steadfastness of character.

These reflections are necessarily personal. I do not approach this subject as a detached historian examining distant events, but as someone privileged to have observed many of them at close quarters. During my service as Senior Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy to Senator Abdullahi Adamu while he served as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress between 2022 and 2023, I occupied a unique vantage point from which to observe this distinguished statesman under different circumstances and at critical moments of national decision-making. Such proximity neither demands uncritical admiration nor diminishes the obligation of fairness. Rather, it imposes the responsibility to bear honest witness to the qualities one has personally observed as a historian and a man of letters. This essay therefore makes no claim to being a complete biography. Others will undoubtedly produce fuller accounts of his life and public career.

My purpose is more modest, though I hope equally worthwhile. It is to examine those qualities of character, judgement, and leadership that have enabled Senator Abdullahi Adamu to occupy an enduring place among the distinguished public figures of contemporary Nigeria or any other period, and to preserve for younger generations some reflections on the nature of statesmanship in our country. Every statesman is, in some measure, a product of history before he becomes an actor within it. No public figure emerges in isolation from the traditions, cultures, and historical forces that shape his outlook. As the Russian philosopher Georgi Plekhanov observed, no individual is completely formed outside the social conditions of his age. Leadership is therefore both a personal achievement and a historical inheritance.

Abdullahi Adamu’s life illustrates this truth with remarkable clarity. Although he belongs proudly to the historic Emirate of Keffi in present-day Nasarawa State, his ancestral roots extend to the ancient civilisation of Kanem-Borno, one of Africa’s oldest and most enduring centres of political organisation, Islamic scholarship, and commercial enterprise.

The Borno and Kanuri heritage has for centuries reached far beyond the North-East into places such as Lafia and Keffi. In Lafia, the ruling house proudly traces its lineage to the Saifawa Dynasty through the legendary Prince Dunoma. In Keffi, that same noble heritage has found distinguished expression in the life of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, whose ancestry has its roots in Borno and whose public career reflects the enduring values associated with both traditions.

This dual inheritance has enriched his identity in remarkable ways. He stands comfortably between two distinguished historical traditions: the statecraft and intellectual resilience of Kanem-Borno and the rich political, commercial, and cultural heritage of Keffi. Rather than constituting competing loyalties, these traditions have combined to produce a broad outlook, an instinctive appreciation of Nigeria’s diversity, and a profound respect for history. They have also endowed him with the moderation, confidence, and composure that have characterised his long public life. Born and raised in Keffi, a town renowned for scholarship, commerce, traditional authority, and its proud resistance to British colonial conquest, Abdullahi Adamu imbibed from an early age the values of discipline, responsibility, and public duty.

The path of service was therefore not an afterthought but a natural inheritance, reinforced through education, personal industry, and an abiding sense of mission. His rise in public life was not the product of accident or political convenience. It was the logical outcome of years of preparation, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to serving both his community and his country.

History, however, ultimately judges public men not merely by the offices they have occupied but by the quality of their contribution to the age in which they lived. As Edward Gibbon wisely reminds us, “The aspiring efforts of genius, or virtue, either in active or speculative life, are measured, not so much by their real elevation, as by the height to which they ascend above the level of their age and country; and the same stature, which in a people of giants would pass unnoticed, must appear conspicuous in a race of pygmies.”

That observation provides an appropriate standard by which to assess Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s long career in public life. The measure of statesmanship is not perfection but the extent to which a leader rises above the ordinary limitations of his age, strengthens institutions, enlarges the possibilities of public life, and leaves his society better than he found it.