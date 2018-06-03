Breaking News
FIFA World Cup (11 Days to go) : Team Profile – MEXICO

On 2:48 pm

Mexico won through to Russia 2018 with a 1-0 win over Panama on 1 September 2017, securing qualification with three matches remaining.

FIFA Ranking: 15

Continent: North America

Nickname(s): El Tri (The Tri) El Tricolor (The Tricolor)

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 15

First stage appearances: 15

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

Key Player: JAVIER HERNANDEZ

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer, Hernandez appeared at South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, scoring three times during those two global finals. Nicknamed ‘Chicharito’, the forward won the FIFA Club World Cup title with Real Madrid in 2014.
MATCHES

June 17: GERMANY vs MEXICO

June 23: KOREA REP vs MEXICO

June 27:  MEXICO vs SWEDEN

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): SWEDEN


