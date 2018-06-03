FIFA World Cup (11 Days to go) : Team Profile – MEXICO

Mexico won through to Russia 2018 with a 1-0 win over Panama on 1 September 2017, securing qualification with three matches remaining.
Continent: North America
Nickname(s): El Tri (The Tri) El Tricolor (The Tricolor)
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 15
First stage appearances: 15
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1930
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
Key Player: JAVIER HERNANDEZ
June 17: GERMANY vs MEXICO
June 23: KOREA REP vs MEXICO
June 27: MEXICO vs SWEDEN