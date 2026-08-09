Nigeria can still qualify for 2027 Women’s World Cup – here’s how

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have lost their automatic route to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The defeat means Nigeria will not be among the four African teams that qualify directly for the tournament in Brazil.

However, the Super Falcons are not out of the 2027 World Cup race.

Nigeria still have another route available through the African play-offs and the FIFA inter-confederation play-off tournament.

Here is how the Super Falcons can still make it to Brazil.

Nigeria must first win the African play-off

The four teams that lose their WAFCON quarter-final matches will enter a separate play-off competition for Africa’s remaining World Cup opportunities.

The four defeated quarter-finalists will battle for two places in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament.

This means Nigeria must win their African play-off match to remain in contention.

A defeat at this stage would end the Super Falcons’ hopes of reaching the 2027 World Cup.

What happens after the African play-off?

If Nigeria win their African play-off, they will become one of CAF’s two representatives at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament.

FIFA has allocated four direct World Cup places and two play-off places to CAF for the 2027 tournament.

The two African teams that emerge from the WAFCON play-offs will join teams from other confederations in the global play-off tournament.

Nigeria would then have to fight through the inter-confederation play-offs

The FIFA Play-Off Tournament will feature 10 teams competing for the final three World Cup places.

The first phase will involve six teams: two from CAF, two from AFC, one from CONMEBOL and one from OFC.

According to FIFA, the six teams will be ranked before the draw, with the top two progressing directly to the final phase. The other four will compete for the remaining places in that phase.

The final phase will feature six teams divided into three paths. Each path will be decided by a knockout match, with the three winners securing the final three tickets to the 2027 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria still have a chance

The Cameroon defeat has made Nigeria’s route to Brazil considerably harder, but it has not ended their World Cup ambitions.

The Super Falcons can still qualify if they successfully negotiate the African play-off and then emerge from FIFA’s global play-off tournament.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Brazil, with 32 teams set to compete at the tournament. FIFA’s current qualification structure provides three final World Cup places through the inter-confederation play-off tournament.

For Nigeria, however, the immediate objective is clear: win the African play-off or their World Cup dream will be over.

Vanguard News