Garba Shehu confirms release of abducted 110 Dapchi schoolgirls

The 110 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on 19 February, have been recovered.

Reports said the girls are being transported home, from where they were found.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has confirmed the report. But information is at the moment sketchy.

One report said the Boko Haram insurgents returned the girls themselves early on Wednesday.

Mohammed Mamman, The NAN correspondent in Damaturu, capital of Yobe State said he is on the way to Dapchi to confirm the release of the girls.

Abdullahi Bego, spokesman of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam is yet to issue a statement as at 9am, perhaps exercising caution after he falsely said the girls were recovered hours after they were captured on 19 February.

When President Muhammadu Buhari visited Damaturu and Dapchi on 14 March, he promised that his government would do everything possible to rescue the girls.

“On the 19th of February 2018, we woke up to the painful news of the abduction of 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi. Since this ugly incident happened, I have not left any stone unturned in making sure that the girls are rescued”, he said.

“I have ordered the service chiefs and the inspector-general of police to take direct charge and brief me on a daily basis on the effort to bring back the girls. Within four days of the incident, the minister of information visited Dapchi and the next day, the minister of interior, who was accompanied by the minister of information, re-visited the school for on-the-spot assessment.

“I have ordered the re-strengthening of a joint operational base involving relevant agencies and services to coordinate the rescue mission.

“Consequently, the service commanders have not only established a unified command center in Maiduguri, the military has raised several rescue teams to comb the forests in the Northeast theatre of operations. In addition, the Nigerian airforce has maintained aerial surveillance of the area.

NAN