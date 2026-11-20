…Raises alarm over rising attacks ahead of 2027 elections

By Adeola Badru

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has raised the alarm over increasing political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators and their sponsors.

The organisation warned that the growing incidents of thuggery, intimidation and inflammatory political rhetoric posed a serious threat to the country’s democratic process.

Afenifere, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, called on political parties, candidates, their sponsors and supporters to end violence and ensure that campaigns were conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Ajayi expressed concern over reported attacks on political figures, campaign convoys and supporters in different parts of the country, warning that the growing atmosphere of hostility could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and endanger lives.

Among the incidents cited was the reported attack on the motorcade of President Bola Tinubu on Friday, November 13, shortly after he observed Jumu’ah prayers at the Central Mosque, Abuja.

According to the organisation, assailants threw stones and other dangerous objects at the departing presidential convoy, damaging several vehicles and injuring some security operatives.

Afenifere also condemned the attack on supporters of the Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, around the Molete area of Ibadan, which reportedly resulted in the death of a 40-year-old supporter, Azeez Tajudeen.

It described the incident as particularly disturbing, saying the destruction of vehicles and loss of life highlighted the consequences of allowing political differences to degenerate into violence.

The organisation further listed the reported attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State; the reported assault on the convoy of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Calabar, Cross River State; and disruptions of political gatherings, particularly those of the APC and ADC in Sokoto, Kebbi and Lagos states.

It said the incidents reflected a disturbing pattern requiring urgent intervention by political leaders and security agencies.

Ajayi also recalled the warning by former President Goodluck Jonathan at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Peace Conference in Abuja, where he cautioned political leaders against running their parties like rival cult groups.

Jonathan had warned against recruiting and exploiting young Nigerians for political violence, saying such practices could plunge the country into avoidable crises.

Similarly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio had cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be used for political violence, warning that perpetrators could face serious criminal charges, including treasonable felony.

Afenifere also referenced concerns raised by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the National Peace Committee’s Co-convener, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, over inflammatory political campaigns.

The interventions, it noted, followed reports of about 60 election-related incidents across the country within a month.

The organisation also recalled President Tinubu’s directive condemning political violence across party lines and insisting that the 2027 elections should be defined by ideas rather than hostility.

Highlighting the legal implications of electoral violence, Afenifere reminded political parties, candidates and their sponsors that recruiting, organising or financing political thugs constituted a criminal offence under Nigerian law.

It cited Section 227 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which prohibits political parties and associations from retaining, organising, training or equipping individuals or groups to use physical force or coercion in promoting political objectives.

It also referenced Section 78 of the Electoral Act, which, according to the organisation, prescribes fines of N5 million for a first offence and N7 million for subsequent offences by political parties, as well as N500,000 for every day the offence continues.

Individuals or groups who aid or abet such violations could also face a fine of N5 million, imprisonment for five years or both, it said.

Ajayi further cited Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act, which criminalise political thuggery and the direct or indirect use or threat of force during election campaigns.

He said offenders could face up to 12 months’ imprisonment or a fine of N1 million, while political parties found culpable could also incur financial penalties.

“The provisions of the laws are quite clear. But impunity persists because sponsors of violence are rarely brought to book,” Ajayi said.

He urged political leaders to call their supporters to order, stressing that those seeking political offices had a responsibility to ensure peaceful campaigns.

The Afenifere spokesman also appealed to Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence by politicians.

“Nigerian youths must refuse to be used as cannon fodders by desperate politicians whose own children are safely tucked away from harm,” he warned.

He urged political actors to respect the President’s position that the 2027 elections should be a democratic contest characterised by the exchange of ideas, peaceful participation and respect for the rights of Nigerians.

Afenifere further called on stakeholders to ensure that political parties and candidates enjoyed equal protection and freedom to campaign in every part of the country without harassment, intimidation or threats to their safety.

The organisation specifically challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force and the judiciary to move beyond public condemnations and take concrete action against electoral violence.

It demanded the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible for attacks, including individuals and groups financing or sponsoring them, as well as the disqualification of offenders where permitted by law.

Afenifere insisted that accountability should not end with the arrest of foot soldiers, but must extend to those who finance, organise and deploy political thugs.

It warned that failure to decisively address political violence could undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections and threaten Nigeria’s democratic stability beyond the polls.