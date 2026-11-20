Peter Obi

…Says Nigeria needs energetic president

By Vincent Ujumadu

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Friday drew a large crowd in Onitsha, Anambra State, as he led members of his campaign team on a roadshow and town hall meeting in the commercial city.

Obi began his visit with a stop at his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, where he told students that the institution had produced three state governors and could soon produce Nigeria’s president.

The three former governors he identified were Peter Odili of Rivers State, Obi himself and Willie Obiano, who succeeded him as governor of Anambra State.

Addressing the students, Obi promised to improve the standard of education across the country if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

His campaign train subsequently moved through Oguta Road, Upper Iweka, Head Bridge, Uga Road and Modebe Avenue before arriving at All Saints Cathedral, venue of the town hall meeting.

Among those who accompanied him during the roadshow were Aisha Yesufu and other members of his campaign team.

Traders at the drug market and building materials market lined the streets, dancing to campaign music, while several traders reportedly closed their shops to attend the town hall meeting.

Addressing supporters at the gathering, Obi said he and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had formed a team committed to uniting the country, tackling insecurity and corruption, and ensuring that public resources were used for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Kwankwaso and I have formed a team that will unite and secure Nigeria. We will secure Nigeria, fight corruption and use public money for public good.

“I assure Nigerians that from day one, they will be feeling the good impact of their country. You will know that a new team is in charge,” he said.

He promised to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to one centred on production, create employment opportunities and invest in critical sectors.

“We cannot continue with the present situation where our children don’t have jobs because that is not the way a country should be,” he said.

On healthcare, Obi advocated a system where Nigerians could access functional medical facilities without having to depend on religious institutions for treatment.

He pledged to establish functional primary healthcare centres in every ward and said his proposed administration would build 10,000 healthcare centres across the country.

He also promised that his administration would commence the construction of 40,000 classroom blocks from its first day in office, alongside increased investment in education and healthcare.

On electricity, the former Anambra governor expressed concern over Nigeria’s power generation capacity, which he put at about 5,000 megawatts.

He said his proposed administration would work towards generating, transmitting and distributing 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

Obi urged Nigerians to hold him and his running mate accountable for their campaign promises, insisting that they were not making promises without understanding the country’s challenges.

“We don’t want to make false promises. We are not going to tell Nigerians what we saw when we came in. We are seeing everything now and we are planning for it,” he said.

He also urged voters to actively participate in the 2027 elections and protect their votes by remaining at polling units until votes were counted and results transmitted.

“I want all of you to know that you are contestants in the forthcoming elections, although you are doing it through those of us that are candidates. So, on that day, sacrifice it for Nigeria,” he told the gathering.

He urged voters to remain at their polling units after casting their ballots, adding that they should not be intimidated into leaving before the conclusion of the counting and result-transmission processes.

Obi also called on supporters to vote for NDC candidates in the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections, as well as the subsequent House of Assembly election.

On the economy, he criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the removal of petrol subsidy, arguing that the policy had contributed to rising living costs and worsening hardship.

He also questioned the government’s borrowing, alleging that it had accumulated more debt than previous administrations combined, while raising concerns about the implementation of successive national budgets.

“Today, he has borrowed more money than all the previous governments put together. The question is, where is our money?” he asked.

Obi called for a change of government in 2027, saying Nigeria needed leadership defined by competence, compassion, commitment and character.

He also questioned President Bola Tinubu’s capacity to sustain the demands of the presidency, arguing that the country needed an energetic leader.

“Above all, we want a government that has energy. Our current president has to go and rest because he is tired. This job requires energy and the person doing it must have energy. That is why we are begging him to go and rest,” he said.