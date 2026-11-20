Taiwo Oyedele

…Commissions Moniepoint Abuja branch

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has urged banks and other financial institutions to make loans more affordable and accessible to businesses, particularly those operating in the agricultural sector, to stimulate productivity and economic growth.

Oyedele made the call on Friday at the commissioning of the Abuja branch office of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank (MFB).

He said access to affordable financing remained a major challenge for small businesses, stressing that interest rates, fees, repayment periods and the time required to secure loans must be considered in determining the usefulness of credit facilities.

“We also must make business finance more affordable and more useful for many small businesses. The challenge is obtaining finance at a cost and on terms that they can sustain.

“Affordability involves the interest rates, the fees that we charge, the repayment period, and time spent securing even that facility itself. All of these decide whether financing helps a business or puts it under strain,” he said.

The minister said while the government had a responsibility to strengthen economic conditions to make financing more affordable, financial institutions must also contribute through efficient operations, improved risk assessment and transparent pricing.

He particularly emphasised the need for increased lending to agriculture, noting that every segment of the value chain required adequate financial support.

According to him, farmers need timely access to inputs and working capital, aggregators require funds to purchase produce, while processors need financing for equipment, storage and reliable supplies.

He added that transporters and traders also required financial support to move agricultural products efficiently to consumers.

Oyedele said appropriate financing for the sector would boost food production, reduce post-harvest losses, improve rural incomes and create employment opportunities.

He, however, cautioned that agricultural lending must reflect the realities of farming, including production cycles, weather conditions and market risks.

“Repayment schedules should follow production and harvest cycles. Lending decisions should recognise risks such as weather and market conditions, and partnerships with cooperatives, insurers, buyers and other credible participants can help lenders understand and manage them better,” he said.

The minister urged Moniepoint to deepen its engagement with agricultural businesses and develop practical partnerships to support viable enterprises.

On data protection, Oyedele called on financial institutions to strengthen safeguards around customers’ personal and financial information to protect them against fraud and other abuses.

He said public confidence in the financial system depended on customers being assured that their money was safe, their information was handled responsibly and the terms of financial products were clearly explained.

He also stressed the importance of customer education on protecting account credentials, identifying suspicious messages and reporting suspected fraud.

According to him, financial institutions must provide accessible complaint-resolution channels and ensure customers know who is handling their complaints and when to expect a response.

He said cooperation between financial institutions and regulators remained essential to sustaining confidence in the financial system as digital financial services expanded.

Oyedele commended Moniepoint for establishing its Abuja office, noting that the Federal Capital Territory provided a strategic location for serving businesses and communities across the North-Central and Northern regions.

“The location of this hub is significant. Abuja connects important commercial routes and provides a base for serving communities across North-Central and Northern Nigeria, including areas with substantial agricultural potential,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint, Tunde Olofin, described the financial institution as a bank of choice, attributing its growth to its digital banking services and innovative products.

He listed instant settlement for businesses and working capital loans among the products that had strengthened the bank’s appeal to customers.

Olofin said the opening of the Abuja branch marked an expansion of the bank’s services beyond digital channels, providing customers with physical locations where they could receive face-to-face support and interact with business relationship managers.

He said the bank planned to establish more branches in additional states to bring its services closer to customers.

Olofin reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to building what he described as financial happiness for every Nigerian.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited, Uche Uzoebo, commended Moniepoint’s innovation and urged young Nigerians to contribute to national development.

She said Nigerians must take responsibility for building the country rather than expecting others to do so.

“I want to tell us Nigerians that we have to believe in ourselves. If we don’t build this place, nobody will build Nigeria for us,” she said.