…Targets APC victory in all 18 Cross River LGAs

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has said President Bola Tinubu is focused on building a prosperous future for Nigerians rather than seeking victory at the next election.

Owan-Enoh stated this on Friday at Ikom Township Stadium during the inauguration of the Cross River chapter of Project Beyond’s executive and polling unit structures for the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts of the state.

He described Tinubu as a pragmatic leader whose decisions were driven by long-term national development rather than immediate political considerations.

The minister likened the President’s leadership approach to that of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, whom he credited with transforming the Asian country into a global success story.

“That Prime Minister didn’t look at politics the same way a politician looks at the next election. That Prime Minister looked at the next generation.

“That is what President Bola Tinubu is doing,” he said.

Owan-Enoh acknowledged that the President’s economic reforms had subjected many Nigerians to hardship but described the sacrifices as temporary measures necessary for economic recovery.

He likened the reforms to bitter medicine that would eventually restore the country’s economic health.

“That tablet is bitter. But after that bitterness, you’ll get well,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria has begun experiencing economic recovery and stability after three and a half years of the administration’s policies.

He said the government’s next priority was to translate the gains into prosperity and improved purchasing power for Nigerians.

“Three and a half years later, recovery has started. Stability has set in, and I think for President Tinubu, the next concentration is prosperity.

“The next concentration is the power of your pocket,” he said.

The minister further claimed that inflation had declined to about 14 per cent, expressing optimism that it would continue to fall towards single digits.

He urged Cross River residents to support Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that the state needed to maintain its influence in national decision-making.

“You will need to sit at the table when decisions are taken for you to be able to put before that table what you want,” he said.

Owan-Enoh said securing the state’s political relevance required a strong electoral showing for the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Recalling the 2023 presidential election, he said Tinubu won in seven of Cross River’s 18 local government areas.

He, however, challenged party members to work towards securing victory in all 18 local government areas in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

“In 2023, out of 18 local governments, the President won seven.

“In 2027, we must leave here with a determination and a resolve that, come January 16, 2027, Mr President is going to win 18 over 18 in Cross River, and that is possible,” he said.