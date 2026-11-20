The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) says it has restored all transmission lines that tripped during a grid disturbance on Friday.

The management of NISO said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The ​‌‍‌​⁠‍⁠⁠‍‍⁠​⁠​​‌‍‌​system operator also said that the incident was not a system collapse.

It said that the disturbance resulted from the tripping of some transmission line, which caused load losses in parts of the country.

”NISO wishes to clarify that the grid disturbance experienced earlier today was not a system collapse.

“It resulted from the tripping of some transmission lines, which caused load losses in parts of the country.

”At 12:34 p.m., the Omotosho–Ikeja West transmission line tripped, resulting in a significant load drop within the Lagos Complex.

”Subsequently, at 12:50 p.m, the Ihovbor–Oshogbo transmission line tripped alongside the Benin–Egbin and Ihovbor–Ajaokuta transmission lines, resulting in load losses in some parts of the country,” it said.

The system operator said that prompt emergency response measures were activated by the relevant operational teams in coordination with TCN to stabilize the grid and restore affected transmission lines.

It said that all the affected lines had since been successfully restored to normal operation as of 2:49 p.m. on Friday.

It reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining grid stability, coordinating system operations, and ensuring the reliable and secure operation of the Nigerian electricity grid.

”The public is advised to rely on official communications from NISO for accurate information on developments within the national electricity grid,” it said. (NAN)