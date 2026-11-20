Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced intermittent traffic diversions along major roads in Ikeja ahead of the third edition of the Capital City Race scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The traffic management arrangement, according to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, will commence at 7 a.m. to ensure the smooth conduct of the 10-kilometre race.

Roads and corridors to be affected include Ikeja City Mall, Billings Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, Opebi Link Bridge, Adeniyi Jones, Oba Akran Road by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and Archbishop Vining Memorial Church.

Osiyemi said personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) would be deployed to junctions and intersections along the race route to manage traffic.

He explained that the diversions would be partial, with affected roads reopened intermittently to motorists as runners cleared each section of the route.

The commissioner, however, did not specify when the traffic restrictions would end and normal vehicular movement fully resume.

The state government appealed to motorists to cooperate with traffic management officials and exercise patience throughout the event to minimise inconvenience.