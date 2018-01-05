Support Buhari, Al-Makura to succeed, lawmaker tells constituency

Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, representing Karu/Gitata constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has appealed to people of the state to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-Makura to succeed.

Jibrin-Gurku made the call on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

He stressed the need for the support to enable them succeed in the delivery more dividends of democracy to the citizens.

According to him, sustained prayers by adherents of the two major religions in the country will definitely assist the President, Al-Makura, other elected and appointed leaders to achieve growth and speedy development of the country.

“Praying and supporting our leaders will bring more good things and will also bring peace, unity and national development.

“President Buhari and Al-Makura have done a lot by initiating policies and projects that had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state and the country as a whole,’’ he said.

Jibrin-Gurku also lauded Buhari and Al-Makura for doing well in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, security, fight against corruption, peace promotion among others.

The lawmaker also promised his constituency of a robust and quality representation, and solicited for their support and cooperation to enable him succeed.

“Everybody in my constituency can testify to what I have done towards improving the standard of living of the people and the state at large.

“I will continue in that direction as it is good to always show love, affection and to extend hand of friendship to the needy and other people in the society so as to better their standard of living,” he said.

The lawmaker advised Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, shun negative tendencies and to live in peace with one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

