I can see joy on my father’s face – Adeleke’s son B-Red

Singer and businessman B-Red, son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has expressed confidence that his father will emerge victorious in Saturday’s governorship election.

B-Red made the statement on Saturday evening as the Independent National Electoral Commission continued the collation of results across the state.

In a post on X, the singer said he could see happiness on the governor’s face as the results were being collated.

“Sitting with my dad and I can see the joy and happiness on his face …. 4 + 4 = 8 OSUN,” B-Red wrote.

Adeleke is seeking a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor is facing stiff competition from the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and the African Democratic Congress candidate, Najeem Salaam.

The election was conducted across Osun State’s 30 Local Government Areas and 3,763 polling units.

Voting was largely peaceful in several parts of the state, although isolated incidents were reported, including difficulties with BVAS accreditation, alleged voter inducement and disruptions at some polling locations.

Ahead of the election, Adeleke had urged security agencies to protect voters, electoral officials and collation centres.

He also appealed to residents to remain peaceful and allow the electoral process to run its course.