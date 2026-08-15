Osun election: Adeleke, Accord in comfortable lead – Imole campaign

Governor Adeleke

— Asks INEC, security agencies to respect Tinubu’s directive

—Warns again ‘nocturnal magic’ during collation

By Dayo Johnson, Osogbo

The lmole Campaign Council, ICC, has said that the Accord Party and Governor Ademola Adeleke are in a comfortable lead in Saturday’s Osun governorship election.

ICC spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement, urged INEC to respect President Bola Tinubu’s directive to conduct a transparent, free and fair poll.

“The Imole Campaign Council wants to assure our supporters and the good people of Osun State that the Accord Party and Governor Ademola Adeleke are in a comfortable lead, he said.

Olajengbesi called on INEC to “uphold electoral integrity and democratic sanctity and reject any last-minute manipulation by the APC.”

He also charged security agencies to remain professional and neutral, and “_resist being used by the APC to rig during ward and LGA collations.

The council urged CSOs and democracy watchers to monitor the process “till the very end and reject any nocturnal magic or manufactured votes by the APC.