SDP leaders, Adebayo, Al-Makura, others receive remains of late Senator Akwashiki

“We Have Lost One of Our Strongest Soldiers,” Party Mourns

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Danadi Jato; Acting National Chairman of the SDP, Dr. Sadiq Gombe; and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Hon. Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi, were on Monday at the airport to receive the remains of late Senator Godiya Akwashiki.

Senator Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District on the platform of the SDP in the 10th Senate, died last Wednesday in an Indian hospital at the age of 52.

Born in Angba Iggah, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the late lawmaker was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023. He previously served in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he was Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

In the National Assembly, Senator Akwashiki served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs; Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force.

The atmosphere at the airport was sombre as party leaders, lawmakers and supporters paid emotional tributes to the late senator.

Speaking, Prince Adewole Adebayo described Akwashiki as one of the SDP’s strongest pillars, saying his death was a devastating loss to the party, Nasarawa State and the nation.

“We have lost one of our strongest soldiers. We are devastated, especially for the family. You saw Mrs. Akwashiki here—completely heartbroken,” Adebayo said.

He noted that the pain of the loss cut across communities and political divides.

“We know how the Agon nation feels. We know how the senatorial district feels. We know how the whole state feels,” he added.

Adebayo described the late senator as a man of integrity whose legacy would endure.

“He was a perfect gentleman. The only consolation is that he left behind a good name, which is far better than many who are alive but have already lost theirs. He was a great man.”

According to him, Akwashiki enjoyed the full confidence of his constituents and the respect of colleagues across party lines.

“He was a great Christian, a great family man and a good senator. If he had lived another 30 years, people would still have considered that seat as his.”

On the impact of the loss on the party, Adebayo said it was a major blow.

“For us in the SDP, we don’t have many like him. Losing one of our strongest is a huge loss. That is why we all came, wherever we were, to receive him and stand with the family.”

Also speaking, Hon. Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi described the death as heartbreaking.

“He has left his indelible mark in the sands of time. He was a seasoned legislator, a wonderful father and a fantastic husband. It is a great loss to the state.”

Gaza prayed that the tragedy would strengthen unity within the party and the state, while also lamenting the pain felt by the Eggon nation.

“Last year was terrible for them, with the loss of notable persons and youths. We pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Responding to questions on the absence of some serving senators, Gaza explained that the National Assembly was on recess and many lawmakers were out of the country.

“At a time like this, what matters most is family and prayers for God to grant him eternal rest and comfort the family.”

The Acting National Chairman of the SDP, Dr. Sadiq Gombe, said the party was deeply saddened by the loss.

“It is a great loss not only to his constituency and Nasarawa State, but to the entire SDP family and Nigeria at this critical period of our democracy,” he said.

Gombe noted that the turnout at the airport cut across party lines, describing it as a reflection of the late senator’s wide acceptance.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Danadi Jato, described Akwashiki’s death as a huge blow to the state and the country.

“We served together in the state assembly from 2011 to 2015, when he was Deputy Speaker. He later became the first person to be elected twice as senator from Nasarawa North,” Jato recalled.

He praised the late senator’s performance in office, adding:

“He was a performing senator who exceeded expectations. We are in deep pain, especially the Eggon people. This is a very great loss.”

Prayers and condolence messages were offered by leaders and supporters who paid their last respects to the late senator.