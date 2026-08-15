Coventry City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi on a permanent transfer.

The Championship club have agreed a deal with Forest, with Awoniyi now undergoing his medical ahead of completing the move.

The transfer will see the experienced forward join Frank Lampard’s Coventry City squad as the club seek to bolster their attacking options.

Awoniyi brings significant Premier League experience to Coventry, having spent the past few seasons with Nottingham Forest. The Nigeria international joined Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 and has featured prominently for the club during his time at the City Ground.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement in a post on X on Saturday, saying: “Coventry City agree deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest, here we go! Club-to-club agreement done, permanent move and also understand medical is now ongoing. New striker for Frank Lampard.”

The move is expected to strengthen Lampard’s attacking options, with Awoniyi set to provide pace, physicality and Premier League experience to the Coventry side.