Osun election: Davido questions INEC over delay in uploading results

By Efe Onodjae

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has questioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the delay in uploading results of the ongoing Osun State governorship election on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

Davido, who has been closely monitoring the election process, raised the concern in a post on his X account on Saturday as collation of results continued across the state.

The singer wrote: “INEC IREV uploads have been stuck for almost 2 hours now. 3292 out of 3763 results submitted and then silence. This is not acceptable!

“Why has the uploading stopped? @inecnigeria”

His comment came after INEC had uploaded 3,292 out of the 3,763 expected polling-unit results, representing 87.48 per cent of the results on the IReV platform.