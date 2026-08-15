Troops dismantle IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, kill 3

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the newly established 15 Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating under the Joint Task Force South East, Operation Udoka, in a major operation against suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), have dismantled three terrorist camps and recovered arms, explosives and other logistics during a coordinated operation in Anambra State.

According to a statement by the Army, “The intelligence-led operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday, 15 August 2026, following credible information on the activities of suspected IPOB/ESN elements operating from camps located at Osuakwa, along the boundary between Ihiala and Ogbaru Local Government Areas of the state.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops of 15 Brigade, in conjunction with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, launched a carefully planned dawn raid on the identified locations.

“During the operation, the joint force came under hostile fire from the terrorists but responded decisively, overwhelming the criminals after a fierce firefight.

“Three suspected IPOB/ESN members were neutralised, while all three camps were successfully overrun and destroyed to prevent their future use as operational bases.

“Troops also recovered a cache of weapons, explosives and logistics, including one FN rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one pump-action shotgun with five cartridges, 15 sticks of dynamite, four motorcycles.

“Others were one gas cylinder, and three hybrid batteries, two car batteries, three hand-held radio chargers, as well as other items believed to have supported the group’s criminal activities.

“Further exploitation of the area led to the arrest of one suspected IPOB/ESN member identified as Mr Chijioke, alongside one male and one female suspected accomplices, who were found in the company of six children.

“The Commander, 15 Brigade Nigerian Army, has commended the troops, personnel of the DSS and members of the Agunechemba Vigilante Group for their courage, discipline and outstanding inter-agency cooperation.”

He described the operation as another major setback for criminal and terrorist elements seeking to undermine peace and security in the South East.

“The Nigerian Army reassures the public that the newly established 15 Brigade will continue to sustain aggressive intelligence-led operations in collaboration with sister security agencies and critical local stakeholders to locate, disrupt and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks.

“The Brigade remains resolute in its commitment to denying all criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding residents across Anambra State and the wider South East region,” he said.