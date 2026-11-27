Hackers have breached Cloud One, the United States Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive military, personnel and logistics data.

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the intrusion was discovered within the past month during efforts to upgrade the system, triggering disruptions across the platform.

However, the identity of the hackers, the full extent of the breach and whether any data was stolen remain unknown.

In a statement to Reuters, the US Air Force declined to discuss the security status of specific networks and systems.

It said: “We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities.”

A major military computing platform

Launched in 2017, Cloud One was designed as a centralised platform for the Air Force’s information technology needs, bringing together services provided by four major technology companies: Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet.

The platform supports dozens of applications, including systems managing personnel records, salaries, logistics and military equipment maintenance.

Among the applications hosted on Cloud One are the Air Force’s Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which consolidates air defence radar and other data feeds across North America, and the Theatre Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

Cloud One is regarded as one of the US military’s largest cloud computing platforms, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

“A breach here is a big deal,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Investigators have reportedly involved US Cyber Command, the military’s cyber warfare arm, to assess the damage.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) served as the platform’s prime contractor until 2025, when Leidos took over the contract. SAIC did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment, while Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

Breach disrupts military operations

The intrusion has reportedly triggered several disruptions across the platform.

Two sources and another person familiar with the matter said plans to migrate additional back-office applications to Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, had been suspended.

Updates to applications already running on the platform were also blocked, preventing Air Force personnel from installing fixes, even as new software vulnerabilities were being disclosed across the technology industry.

Another source said some users had their administrator privileges revoked.

One of the sources said the hackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform’s control plane, which manages and oversees the underlying cloud infrastructure.

The source likened the control plane to a universal remote, explaining that access could theoretically allow intruders to check the operational status of military aircraft or monitor the movement of spare parts.

However, it remains unclear whether the hackers accessed such information or carried out any of those activities.

Reuters said it could not independently establish the specific vulnerability exploited in the breach.

All five sources familiar with the incident spoke on condition of anonymity.

Growing concerns over cyberattacks

The breach comes amid increasing concerns about cyber intrusions, particularly the potential use of artificial intelligence to identify and exploit vulnerabilities across extensive digital networks.

The US government has also been dealing with the fallout from at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents, including two involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a previous breach of Pentagon data, the exposure of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, an intrusion affecting at least two intelligence agencies and a hack involving the Treasury Department.

Cloud One has previously been targeted by hackers.

In a 2023 commentary published by FedScoop, the platform’s leadership claimed it had achieved a “100% success rate” in repelling what it described as a staggering number of attempts to penetrate its systems.

“There is no room for error when it comes to security,” the leadership wrote.

Reuters