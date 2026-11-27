Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has celebrated testing negative for cancer after months of medical procedures, hospital visits and uncertainty over her health.

The actress announced the development on Friday in an Instagram video, expressing gratitude to God following the latest result from her medical tests.

“The doctor just called me back with the result from the lab, no cancer… God is good,” she said.

The video showed some of the medical procedures she underwent, while other pictures revealed bruises on her body and redness beneath one of her eyes.

Etomi-Wellington also shared a video of friends and well-wishers celebrating the result with her.

Reflecting on her experience, the actress described 2026 as one of the most difficult periods of her life, explaining that her reduced public appearances were linked to her health struggles.

“2026 really tried it. I know I’ve been quieter than usual this year (and that’s saying something), but behind the silence were some of the most difficult months of my life,” she wrote.

She disclosed that the ordeal involved several medical procedures, scans, injections and hospital visits, adding that she received treatment from medical teams in Nigeria and the United States.

“This year threw everything at me, but by the grace of God, I am NOT EASILY BROKEN,” she added.

The actress also expressed appreciation to her husband, singer and politician Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, their children, friends and family members for supporting her throughout the difficult period.

“To my friends and family who prayed for me, stood in the gap and held me through some of my darkest days, I will never take your love for granted,” she wrote.

The health update comes two days after the couple released a gospel song, On My Way, on November 25 to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

The track, credited to Etomi-Wellington, who performs under the musical name Susu, and Banky W, is the lead single from their forthcoming joint album, Not Easily Broken, expected in 2027.

The actress described the song as “the soundtrack to our testimony and thanksgiving”, linking its message to their personal experiences.

The couple have previously spoken about their health challenges. In May 2024, Banky W disclosed that he had undergone his fourth surgery for cancer after earlier procedures to remove cancerous tumours.

Etomi-Wellington also revealed in March 2025 that she battled hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of pregnancy sickness, during her second pregnancy. The condition left her ill for months and required hospitalisation before she underwent an emergency Caesarean section.