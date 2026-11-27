— Vows to deploy external reserves against FX shocks

To unveil regulatory rule book next year

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is targeting $1.5 billion monthly diaspora remittance inflows by the first half of 2027, following the achievement of its $1 billion monthly target, while pledging to deploy external reserves to cushion the economy against external shocks.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this at the 61st Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

Speaking on the foreign exchange market and the country’s external buffers, Cardoso said: “I am pleased that this milestone has actually been achieved, towards increased monthly remittances of $1 billion. Our next target is $1.5 billion by the end of the first half of 2027.”

He said Nigeria was considerably better equipped to manage external shocks than it was three years ago, following reforms that strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals and external buffers.

“The external buffers we have built provide greater resilience, and the Central Bank of Nigeria stands ready to deploy its reserves when necessary to address disorderly market conditions and mitigate the impact of shocks,” he said.

According to him, the CBN’s responsibility was not to target a particular exchange rate level but to safeguard market stability, deepen liquidity and support orderly price discovery.

“Recent short-term movements should be viewed in the context of strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals and the outlook for 2027,” he said, adding that volatility was an inherent feature of global financial markets.

Cardoso also announced plans to introduce a regulatory rule book next year as part of efforts to strengthen the financial system, improve accountability and ensure that financial institutions operate within a clear and consistent regulatory framework.

He said the financial system required governance, transparency, accountability and decision-making grounded in clear analysis and consistent application of regulatory standards.

The CBN governor urged banks to strengthen treasury expertise, expand hedging and risk management products, support exporters and provide more effective services to businesses engaged in international trade.

He also announced plans to deepen Nigeria’s financial market infrastructure, saying the apex bank would work with market participants to launch interbank repo and overnight interest rate swap markets in the first quarter of 2027.

“To further deepen liquidity and improve market efficiency, we will work with market participants to launch the interbank repo and overnight interest swap markets in the first quarter of 2027,” he said.

Cardoso said Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2025 reflected sustained efforts across government, regulatory authorities and the financial sector to strengthen the country’s framework against money laundering, terrorist financing and related financial crimes.