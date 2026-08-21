Plane crash kills eight at US Air Force site in Alaska

Image used to illustrate the story

A plane crash at a remote United States Air Force site in Alaska has killed eight people, the military said on Thursday.

The civilian-contracted aircraft crashed at the airport of the long-range radar site in Cape Newenham, on Alaska’s southwestern tip, according to the Alaskan Command.

Rescuers who reached the crash site confirmed that there were no survivors, the command said in a statement.

The military did not disclose the identities or nationalities of those on board, nor did it immediately provide details on what they were doing at the radar facility, which monitors aircraft operating in Alaskan airspace.

An Alaskan Command spokesperson said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway and that the identities of the victims would be released after their families had been notified.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” said Alaskan Command chief, Lieutenant General Robert Davis.

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment,” Davis added.

AFP