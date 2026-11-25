By Enitan Abdultawab



President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday, noting that despite their political differences and occasional disagreements, their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability must remain paramount.

Tinubu, in a birthday message issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, commended Atiku’s contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly his years of political engagement and commitment to democratic pluralism.

The message was shared by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu recalled that he supported Atiku’s 2007 presidential ambition, saying the decision reflected his belief that democracy thrives when political actors are free to participate, offer alternative visions and contribute to discussions on leadership and governance.

He said his political philosophy had consistently emphasised strengthening democratic institutions, respecting divergent opinions and ensuring that political competition served the interests of Nigerians.

The President also reiterated his advocacy for politics without bitterness, saying room should always be left for reconciliation after disagreements among political opponents.

“Despite our different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Nigeria’s democracy must continue to benefit from citizens who remain committed to democratic engagement, national development, and the rule of law,” he said.

Tinubu also commended Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and the private sector, particularly his establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which he said had expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development.

Although he acknowledged that he and Atiku now belonged to different political camps and held contrasting views on national issues, Tinubu said their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability should remain paramount.

“Therefore, as the former vice president joins the Octogenarian Club, I wish him good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to the nation and humanity,” he said.

“Happy 80th birthday, Your Excellency,” the President added.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s vice president from 1999 to 2007, has contested the presidency several times and is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.