By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Peter Akpe, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and other political leaders have called on residents of Bayelsa West Senatorial District to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 general elections.

The leaders made the call during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa West sensitisation rally in Aghoro community and Ekeremor town, both in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing supporters in Ijaw, Akpe said voting for Tinubu and other APC candidates would open new frontiers of development for Bayelsa State.

He commended Governor Douye Diri for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, describing the decision as timely and beneficial to the state.

The deputy governor urged residents of Ekeremor to vote for APC candidates at all levels, arguing that cooperation between the Federal Government and the state government had contributed to peace and development.

He described the party’s National and State Assembly candidates as qualified, adding that Bayelsa’s greatest economic potential lay in its Atlantic coastline and continental shelf.

Akpe said the Diri administration was committed to extending the Bayelsa West Senatorial Road project to Agge, while the Tinubu administration was executing projects aimed at opening up coastal communities and stimulating economic activities.

“Our biggest wealth, which God has blessed us with, actually lies in the ocean, and what we need to do to harness this wealth has not been done. But the President Tinubu administration is committed and is already doing projects in top gear that will open up our areas,” he said.

He attributed the relative peace in the state to cooperation between the Federal Government and the Bayelsa State Government, both controlled by the APC.

“Today, Bayelsa is one of the most peaceful states in this country because both the Federal Government and the Bayelsa State government are being controlled by the APC and are closely working together. So our primary agenda is to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he added.

Akpe expressed confidence that the senatorial road project would make significant progress before the end of the present administration in 2028.

He called on residents to support all APC candidates, from the presidential ticket to the State House of Assembly.

Also speaking, Lokpobiri urged the people of Bayelsa West to support Tinubu’s re-election, citing his appointment as minister and other federal appointments given to indigenes of the state.

The minister also recalled the zoning arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama for the rotation of the senatorial and House of Representatives seats, insisting that it was Ekeremor’s turn to produce the next senator.

Highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration, Lokpobiri claimed that Nigeria’s crude oil production had increased from less than one million barrels per day before the administration took office to more than 1.7 million barrels per day.

“Our President is coming back. I am your son. Today, President Tinubu has made your son a minister, and I am the only Ijaw man who is a minister in the Federal Executive Council under the Tinubu administration,” he said.

He urged the people to vote for the APC, citing the presence of Governor Diri and other political leaders from Bayelsa West in the party.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Ogbere, said Ekeremor residents had reasons to align politically with Governor Diri, particularly over the proposed extension of the Bayelsa West Senatorial Road project from Ekeremor to Ndoro and Aghoro.

He said the people would support their political leaders, who had expressed commitment to the APC and its candidates.

Other speakers at the rally included former Deputy Governor and Director-General of the APC Bayelsa West Campaign Council, Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi; the state APC Secretary, Mr Japan Udoji; former Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme; and Ekeremor Local Government Chairman, Mr Onniye Isaac.

Others were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei; Elder Dimaro Deinyebofa; Hon. Benard Kenebai; Hon. Dein Benadoumene; Mr Orubebe Ogeibiri; Mrs Deme Pamosoo; and Dr Silbriks Obiriki, among other APC stakeholders.