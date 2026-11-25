…Give NSCDC seven days to submit operational records

By Gift Cnapi-Odekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals Development has asked the Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC Attah John Onoja, to tender a written apology to the National Assembly over the contents of a letter concerning a member of the House, Hon. Abdulmalik Danga.

The committee also gave the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) seven days to submit outstanding operational records relating to petitions on the activities of the Mining Marshals, including complaints about arrests, detention of mining operators and the closure of mining sites.

The decisions followed an investigative hearing chaired by Hon. Jonathan Gaza, during which lawmakers sought clarification from Onoja over a July 24, 2026 letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The letter concerned the intervention of Danga, who represents Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency of Kogi State, in matters relating to the activities of the Mining Marshals.

In the correspondence, Onoja expressed reservations about the lawmaker’s intervention, linking it to concerns surrounding the enforcement of regulations against illegal mining.

Reading an excerpt from the letter, Gaza said the language used in the correspondence raised concerns about the manner in which a serving member of the National Assembly was addressed.

The letter stated: “While we respect the rules of lawmaking in shaping the society through oversight legislative functions, we strongly view the action of Abdulmalik Danga as anti-government and motivated by illegal mining cartels whose unlawful activities are being disrupted by the sanity being restored in the mining sector.”

The committee members questioned the basis for the assertions and whether the correspondence reflected an authorised institutional position of the NSCDC.

Responding, Onoja told the committee that he wrote the letter in his personal capacity as Commander of the Mining Marshals and did not intend to challenge the constitutional powers of the legislature.

He said: “Mr. Chairman, permit me to state clearly on record. My response, my letter, in my personal capacity as the Commander Mining Marshals, is not in any way looking into the legislative powers of the Committee. The letter is speaking to the motion as moved.”

Gaza, however, questioned the explanation, particularly because the correspondence was written on NSCDC letterhead and carried an official reference number.

The committee chairman consequently asked the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to clarify whether the letter represented the official position of the Corps or was issued without institutional authorisation.

Audi said the Corps had administrative procedures requiring officers to obtain approval before issuing correspondence on behalf of the Commandant-General.

He explained that an officer authorised to communicate on behalf of the Commandant-General would sign such a letter in the latter’s name.

Audi said the letter under review did not follow that format, adding that Onoja had signed it in his personal capacity.

“According to our administrative procedure, if an officer is instructed to write a letter on behalf of the CG, the officer will sign that letter for the Commandant-General. But if you check the letter, you’ll see that there’s no… So he signed it on his own personal capacity,” Audi said.

The committee maintained that the use of official stationery and reference details required further clarification regarding the circumstances in which the correspondence was issued.

Reps demand outstanding operational records

In a separate development, the committee expressed concern over the non-submission of documents it had requested from the NSCDC concerning the operations of the Mining Marshals.

Gaza recalled that the committee, on October 20, 2026, issued a formal request for documentary records and a notice requiring the personal appearance of the Commandant-General.

The directive requested a comprehensive response verified on oath, alongside 10 properly bound and paginated hard copies and an identical electronic copy of the relevant primary documents.

The committee said the November 3 deadline passed without the requested documents and written response being submitted.

Gaza explained that the records were required to assist the committee in examining petitions and complaints concerning the enforcement activities of the Mining Marshals, including reported arrests, detention of mining operators and the handling of mining sites.

He said the Commandant-General’s appearance before the committee did not remove the Corps’ obligation to provide the requested documents.

“Let it be clear on the record that personal attendance does not cure or waive the statutory obligation to produce primary, certified, and unedited documentary records within the possession, custody, or control of the Corps,” he said.

The committee subsequently directed the Commandant-General, the Mining Marshals commander and all zonal, state and FCT commands to preserve records relating to their enforcement operations.

The requested records include mining site inspection reports, arrest and custody registers, operational logs, financial and banking records, vehicle registers, electronic metadata, official correspondence and CCTV recordings across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Gaza cautioned against any alteration, concealment, removal or destruction of relevant records, as well as any action that could interfere with the committee’s investigation or intimidate officers and witnesses.

Citing Section 14 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017, and Section 19 of the NSCDC Act, he said the committee would consider appropriate statutory measures where necessary.

At the end of the proceedings, the committee asked Onoja to issue a written apology to the National Assembly over the contents of his letter concerning Danga and directed the NSCDC to submit the outstanding records within seven days.

Mining operators present complaints

Meanwhile, some mining stakeholders who appeared before the committee raised concerns about the enforcement activities of the Mining Marshals.

The operators alleged that some mining businesses had been subjected to arrests, detention of personnel and closure of sites, including operations they said were covered by licences issued by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

They also complained that enforcement actions had disrupted their businesses and resulted in financial losses, with some operators claiming that equipment and machinery had remained idle following the closure of their sites.

The stakeholders called on the committee to examine the complaints and establish whether the enforcement actions in question complied with applicable laws and regulatory procedures.

They urged the relevant authorities to ensure that disputes over mining licences and compliance were addressed through established regulatory and legal channels.

The operators further called for greater transparency in enforcement operations and safeguards for businesses operating with valid approvals.

They maintained that efforts to curb illegal mining should be accompanied by adherence to due process and respect for the rights of mining operators.

The complaints were presented as part of the issues before the committee and remain subject to its investigation.