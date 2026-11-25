…Protest over unpaid allowances, give management until Thursday

By Adesina Wahab

Non-teaching staff of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, on Wednesday protested the non-payment of several allowances owed them, threatening to embark on an indefinite strike from Thursday if their demands were not met.

The workers, under the umbrella of the Non-Teaching Staff Union of Polytechnics (NOTSUP), staged a protest march around the campus, led by the union’s Branch Chairman, Bayo Sanusi.

They marched to the Administrative Block, which houses the Rector’s office, the Bursary Department and the institution’s main gate, singing solidarity songs and displaying placards bearing various messages.

Addressing the protesters, Sanusi expressed displeasure over what he described as the exclusion of non-teaching staff from the payment of allowances, despite the reported payment of similar entitlements to teaching staff.

He said teaching and non-teaching employees played complementary roles in the administration of tertiary institutions and should be treated fairly.

“I don’t know whether our people have seen a bird flying with one wing. It is not possible. Tertiary institutions like ours have teaching and non-teaching staff and we complement one another. NOTSUP is made up of NASU and SSANIP members and we are united in calling for the payment of our dues. A labourer, they say, is worth his wages,” he said.

Sanusi said the union’s national leadership had engaged the Federal Government on the outstanding allowances and reached an agreement on their payment.

He added that the Minister of Education had directed the managements of federal polytechnics and colleges of education to source funds for the payments from available resources, including savings from capital expenditure and internally generated revenue, with a promise that the Federal Government would reimburse the institutions.

According to him, at least three federal polytechnics had complied with the directive and paid the allowances, while non-teaching staff at YABATECH were still awaiting payment.

He said the union had engaged the college management and was assured last Wednesday that the outstanding entitlements would be paid, but the promise had yet to be fulfilled.

“In line with the directive by the Minister, at least three federal Polytechnics have paid. Here at YABATECH, teaching staff have been paid leaving us in the lurch like orphans. We are not less human than teaching staff. We have contacted our management here and last Wednesday, they promised to pay. A week has passed and nothing has happened,” he said.

The union chairman questioned why the management had been able to pay teaching staff but had yet to settle the entitlements of non-teaching employees.

He said the rising cost of living had worsened the hardship faced by workers, citing the daily transport expenses incurred by some staff members who commute from areas such as Ikorodu to the college.

Sanusi also expressed concern over the personal challenges confronting members, including difficulties in meeting healthcare and other living expenses.

He clarified that the protest was not motivated by any personal disagreement with the Rector or Bursar, but was aimed at pressing the management to address the workers’ demands.

The union leader also rejected suggestions that the outstanding allowances could be paid next year, after the elections, insisting that members could no longer wait.

“We cannot take that. We cannot wait any longer as we have waited enough,” he said.

On the union’s next line of action, Sanusi said its branch leadership would consult the national leadership and await further directives, warning that an indefinite strike could commence from Thursday.

The demands include payment of 10 months’ arrears of the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tool Allowance (CONTTA), nine months’ Earned Allowance, 12 months’ arrears of the 25 and 35 per cent allowances, as well as outstanding promotion arrears.